Kyle Cooke Reveals the Next Step in His Divorce From Amanda Batula

Kyle Cooke is opening up about where things stand in his split from Amanda Batula, including the next step in their divorce process and how he’s navigating life on his own.

In a new interview published by People on June 10, the “Summer House” star shared fresh details about the couple’s separation, revealing that he and Batula plan to move forward with what he described as a “walkaway” divorce.

The update comes several months after Cooke and Batula announced they had separated following years together both on and off camera. Their relationship became one of the defining storylines of “Summer House,” making news of the split a major talking point among Bravo fans.

Amanda Batula Took the First Step in the Divorce Process

According to Cooke, he and Batula intend to pursue a “walkaway” divorce rather than battle through a lengthy legal process.

He also revealed that it was Batula who first moved the process forward.

“As for next steps in their separation, he says the plan is to do a ‘walkaway’ divorce ‘in lieu of a prenup,'” People reported.

Cooke said he received an email from Batula’s attorney in mid-March, around the same time speculation about Batula’s relationship with fellow “Summer House” star West Wilson began circulating online.

Looking back on the timing, Cooke admitted he initially found it surprising.

“(For) someone who doesn’t take a lot of initiative,” he said, “it was kind of weird. I’m like, ‘Wait, is there some ulterior motive in terms of why she’s all of a sudden expediting the divorce?'”

Despite those questions, Cooke made it clear that he and Batula continue to approach the separation with a practical mindset.

The pair announced their split earlier this year after months of speculation about the state of their marriage. Since then, both have spoken publicly about moving forward while maintaining respect for one another.

Cooke also told People that “Summer House” has already been renewed for Season 11, though Bravo has not yet announced an official cast lineup.

“If they come knocking, I’ll answer,” he said, even if Batula and Wilson remain part of the picture.

Kyle Cooke Says He’s Embracing His ‘Single Era’

While the divorce process continues, Cooke says he’s not focused on jumping into another serious relationship.

The Bravo star described himself as entering a “single era” and said his current lifestyle doesn’t leave much room for dating.

Though he has recently been linked to fellow Bravolebrities, including former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King and “Southern Charm” cast member Salley Carson, Cooke dismissed both rumors and said the relationships are strictly platonic.

“I think they’re both amazing,” he said, while emphasizing that they’re simply friends.

When asked whether he would consider dating someone else from the Bravo universe, Cooke suggested that the drama surrounding his own personal life has been more than enough.

“I don’t even know who’s single, who’s not. I’m in my own little world at the moment,” he said.

Cooke added that his packed travel schedule is another reason he’s not actively looking for romance.

“I’m traveling a lot, so I’m not even really in a position to date in New York,” he explained. “I’m having fun. I will 100% be single this summer because I’m looking at my calendar and I’m like, ‘Yeah, there’s no chance for me to even date locally.'”

For now, Cooke appears focused on closing one chapter of his life before opening another. And with the next steps in his divorce now underway, the longtime Bravo star says his attention remains on the future rather than rushing into a new relationship.