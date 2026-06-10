‘Do You Love Her?’ Kyle Cooke Puts West Wilson on the Spot in New ‘Summer House’ Bonus Episode

Just when fans thought the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion had officially wrapped, Bravo revealed there’s still more to come.

Following Part 3 of the reunion, the network aired a preview for a surprise bonus episode featuring never-before-seen footage filmed after the reunion taping. While the teaser includes several post-reunion conversations, one moment immediately stood out.

In the preview, Kyle Cooke sits down with West Wilson and asks a direct question about Amanda Batula, who is now dating West following her separation from Kyle earlier this year.

“Do you love her?” Kyle asks.

West doesn’t dodge the question.

“Do you want full honesty even though it could be possibly hurtful today?” he responds.

After Kyle tells him yes, West answers, “I do love her and, like, have for a very, very long time.”

The exchange instantly became one of the most talked-about moments from the preview and offers an early glimpse at the conversations fans can expect when the bonus episode airs.

@hayusocial And now for the aftermath. An all new episode of SummerHouse coming to you next week. ♬ original sound – Hayu – Hayu

The preview suggests viewers will get a closer look at several of the season’s biggest storylines, including conversations that continued after the reunion cameras stopped rolling.

One of those moments involves Meija Moreno, who became a central figure during the reunion after sharing details about her relationship with West Wilson. Meija said she believed she and West were in an exclusive relationship while he was simultaneously pursuing other romantic connections, including Amanda Batula.

The teaser also includes additional footage featuring Ciara Miller and other cast members as they continue to process revelations that surfaced during the three-part reunion.

Beyond Meija’s involvement, the preview makes it clear that the fallout from Amanda and West’s relationship remains a major focus. Several cast members weighed in on the relationship throughout the reunion, and the bonus episode appears poised to offer even more context surrounding the aftermath.

For viewers who felt the reunion ended with unanswered questions, the newly released footage suggests Bravo still has plenty left to unpack.

More Unseen Moments Still to Come

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The trailer also teases several additional conversations that appear poised to reignite some of the reunion’s biggest debates.

One of the most notable moments features Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula sitting down for what looks to be a candid conversation about West Wilson.

In the preview, Amanda asks Lindsay, “What did he say?”

Lindsay responds, “That you were the one obsessed with him.”

Amanda quickly fires back, “That’s such bull[expletive].”

The exchange only escalates from there.

“This is exactly my [expletive] point, Amanda,” Lindsay tells her.

A visibly emotional Amanda then replies, “I just feel, like, really [expletive] stupid.”

“To be honest, you should feel stupid. He’s got to go,” Lindsay answers.

The brief clip offers little context about the conversation, but it immediately stood out as one of the most intense moments featured in Bravo’s preview.

For fans who thought the reunion had already answered the season’s biggest questions, Bravo’s latest teaser suggests there may still be plenty left to unpack when the bonus episode airs June 16.