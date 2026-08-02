DWTS Showrunners Admit They Couldn’t Keep Track of Cloris Leachman

Each season of “Dancing With the Stars” features a wide range of talent. Some are frontrunners and others are invited for their personality and the spark they bring to the show.

When Cloris Leachman was in her 80s by the time she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2008. However, it seems that she kept everyone on their toes.

During the first-ever DWTS convention this weekend, casting director Deena Katz alluded that Cloris Leachman was a bit of a handful.

Cloris Leachman Was ‘A Lot’ For the DWTS Showrunners

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Each season of “Dancing With the Stars” comes with unique challenges for the showrunners. During the second day of the convention, casting director Deena Katz admitted she faces new challenges on a weekly basis.

“Well you know, I have them every week with different [celebrities],” Katz shared. “You know, there are some that I’ve had to be outside the back door convincing some to come inside. Every single week, there’s somebody that has an issue or is scared. Some have to have a glass of wine, and they come to me.”

Former pro dancer Kym Johnson remembered that Billy Ray Cyrus once went missing just before a live show. However, a very different name came to Deena Katz’ mind.

“Cloris Leachman we could never find. She was a lot,” the casting director added.

Cloris Leachman competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 7 when she was 82. She was partnered with Mark Ballas’ father, Corky Ballas. They finished in 7th place out of 13 couples.

Leachman later passed away on January 27, 2021, at 94. To this day, she’s still widely beloved and remembered for her wit and legendary personality.

The Iconic Actress Loved Having a Great Time

In 2010, Cloris Leachman briefly touched on her time in the ballroom. BeyondChron asked about the experience and if she would ever compete again if asked.

“Oh, in a minute,” the actress declared. “I had such a wonderful, fun time on that show.”

When asked if it she found the experience stressful, Leachman quickly waved it off.

“Not at all. We just had a fabulous time – joking back and forth. For me it was just a big wonderful laugh-fest,” she told the publication.

Even into her later years, Cloris Leachman loved spending time with friends and living life to the fullest. In 2017, Page Six wrote that Leachman was “the life of the party” even after turning 90.

At one event, was excitedly celebrating her Staz series, “American Gods,” in Los Angeles and was in no hurry to stop or settle down.

“She was one of the last to leave and joked on the way out that she was going to another bar,” a partygoer told the outlet. “People were ditching their own VIP tables to hang out with her. She was bumping and grinding with her guests.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. There will be a second episode the following night on Wednesday, September 16.