Hannah Berner Says Getting Fired From ‘Summer House’ Fueled Her Biggest Career Successes

Hannah Berner is opening up about one of the most difficult moments of her reality TV career and revealing how it ultimately became the motivation behind some of her biggest accomplishments.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the former “Summer House” star reflected on being fired from both Bravo’s hit reality series and the late-night talk show “Chat Room.” While many performers might view that kind of setback as devastating, Berner said it became the spark that pushed her toward the career she has today.

“Getting fired … star power. True star power,” Berner joked. “They were like, ‘You’re too much for reality TV.’ And I was like, ‘Iconic.'”

Years after her departure from Bravo, Berner has built a successful stand-up comedy career, launched popular podcasts, toured nationally and expanded her audience far beyond reality television. Looking back, she now sees that painful professional moment through a very different lens.

Hannah Berner Reflects on Lessons Learned From Reality TV

@pagesix “Summer House” alum Hannah Berner is looking back on the moment she found out she was let go from the Bravo show. 🎥: “Armchair Expert” ♬ original sound – Page Six

While discussing her time on “Summer House,” Berner acknowledged that the experience taught her valuable lessons about herself, particularly when it came to her tendency to be a people pleaser.

She explained that when producers suggested topics to discuss or encouraged her to ask certain questions, she often followed their guidance because she genuinely wanted to do a good job.

“I was listening,” Berner said.

Rather than speaking negatively about the experience, Berner emphasized that she walked away with a greater understanding of both the reality TV industry and herself.

“I learned so much from it,” she added.

Berner joined “Summer House” in Season 3 and quickly became one of the show’s most talked-about personalities. Her departure following Season 5 marked the end of a memorable run on the Bravo series, but it also opened the door to a completely different chapter of her career.

At the time, however, she had no way of knowing just how significant that turning point would become.

The Phone Call That Changed Everything

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According to Berner, she was on the road performing stand-up comedy in Missouri when she received the news that she was no longer part of either Bravo project.

“I was sitting in a car in Missouri headed to a stand up club, and I get a call, ‘You’re fired from Summer House,’ ‘you’re fired from Chatroom,'”

The double blow could have easily sent her into a spiral. Instead, Berner immediately turned the disappointment into motivation.

“I remember thinking now I need to get a Netflix special.”

That mindset, she explained, became the fuel behind her next phase of growth.

Berner said she has always been motivated by adversity and often finds extra determination when she feels underestimated or counted out.

“Cause you have to be crazy to do stand up every night. You have to have some kind of addict mentality and I remember thinking I love when people kind of put me down or cut me out or I feel like no one wants me there.”

“And to come back stronger, and I just love that. I love the rising of the phoenix. I love the underdog.”

Today, those comments serve as a reminder that career setbacks do not always define what comes next. For Berner, being told she was “too much for reality TV” ultimately became the catalyst for building an even bigger platform on her own terms.

What once felt like a professional low point became the motivation behind one of Bravo’s most successful post-reality-TV success stories.