Does Amanda Batula Still Work at Loverboy? Here Is What the ‘Summer House’ Star Has to Say

Amanda Batula is shedding new light on her relationship with Loverboy as she and Kyle Cooke continue navigating life after their split.

During the June 2 episode of “In the City,” the Bravo star addressed questions from castmates West Wilson and Ciara Miller about whether she still has a role at the beverage company Kyle founded in 2018.

The conversation came as Batula searched for a new home during the couple’s separation, prompting friends to wonder how financially and professionally connected the former spouses remain.

While Batula acknowledged she is still tied to the company in some ways, she made it clear that her involvement has changed significantly over the last few years.

Amanda Batula Explains Current Role at Loverboy

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When asked directly about her connection to the company, Batula revealed she has largely stepped away from day-to-day operations.

“I mean, I haven’t been like, that involved. I’m staying out of his stuff,” she said on the episode.

Miller pointed out that the company could still affect Amanda financially because she and Cooke never signed a prenuptial agreement.

The conversation then shifted to Loverboy’s past financial challenges and whether Batula could be impacted if the company struggled.

“I would like to think that [Kyle] wouldn’t do that to me, or put me through that,” she said.

The comments echoed remarks she made during a May appearance on the “Trading Secrets” podcast.

“I haven’t worked at Loverboy in a while,” Batula said at the time.

She also made it clear she has no interest in taking ownership of the company if the divorce moves forward.

“That’s his baby. I’m not gonna steal something that he’s put his heart and soul into and worked so hard on. So, I’m not taking half the business.”

Amanda and Kyle Continue Working Together Despite Separation

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Although Batula has reduced her involvement with Loverboy, the former couple still occasionally work together.

During the June 2 episode of “In the City,” Batula and Cooke reunited to promote Loverboy’s new “Flirty Shirley” beverage collaboration with the streetwear brand Boys Lie.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” Batula said.

She explained that she and Cooke filmed promotional content for the product during the summer of 2025 and also worked on a related clothing collection.

Batula admitted that balancing work and personal challenges has not always been easy.

“The amount of times that Kyle and I have been in a really bad place… I’ve just had to smile through it and act like everything is fine,” she confessed.

“I’m a professional at this at this point.”

Her involvement in product development is nothing new.

Over the years, Batula helped launch several Loverboy products, including the company’s espresso martini and its Spritz line.

Amanda Batula Stepped Back From Loverboy Before the Split

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Batula previously discussed scaling back her responsibilities at Loverboy during a January 2025 interview with BravoTV.com.

At the time, she explained that working so closely with Cooke had created tension in their relationship.

“I think Kyle and I both sort of agreed that it would be great for me to take a step back,” she said.

“Not a full step — I’m not taking a step out. Just a step back.”

Batula explained that she remains involved in larger creative decisions while leaving much of the daily business operations behind.

“Now my involvement is like big-picture stuff. So I’m hands-on on any new flavors, any new product lines, packaging,” she said.

Before joining Loverboy full-time, Batula built her own career in branding and design. She previously worked as a creative director at Fenix and as a senior designer at L’Occitane en Provence.

Amanda Reveals Surprise Financial Arrangement With Kyle Cooke

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The latest episode of “In the City” also revealed new details about the couple’s finances before their separation.

During a girls’ night out, Lindsay Hubbard shared what Batula had recently told her about her living arrangement with Kyle.

According to Hubbard, Batula had not contributed to rent payments for several years before Cooke eventually asked her to reimburse him.

A flashback segment revealed Batula paid Cooke $117,000 in back rent.

“He has a spreadsheet of, like, all of this money that I owed him,” Batula explained in the clip.

“I already paid it. No sweat off my back. We’re good.”

While Batula laughed off the situation, the revelation offered viewers additional insight into the financial dynamics of the couple’s final years.

The “Summer House” season 10 reunion concludes on June 9, while episode four of “In the City” airs immediately afterward on Bravo.