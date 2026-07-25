NBA Star Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson Tie the Knot

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and his longtime girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, are officially married.

Minnesota marriage records show that Anthony, 24, and Shannon, 37, tied the knot on July 16, according to TMZ and People. The couple has been together since at least 2020 and shares a 2-year-old daughter named Aislynn.

News of their marriage comes after Anthony sparked speculation by wearing a black band on his ring finger during a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest. Neither Anthony nor Shannon has publicly shared details about the ceremony.

Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson Have Been Together Since 2020

Shannon is a social media influencer who posted the first public photo of herself with Anthony on Instagram in 2020. She has since regularly supported the NBA player from courtside at Minnesota Timberwolves games.

The couple welcomed Aislynn in 2024. Shannon is also the mother of a son named Krue, whom she shares with rapper Chief Keef.

Although the newlyweds have kept many aspects of their relationship private, they have made several public appearances together. In June 2025, Anthony and Shannon attended the Prada menswear fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Their July wedding marks a new chapter in a relationship that has lasted throughout much of Anthony’s professional basketball career.

Anthony Shares Another Daughter With Ayesha Howard

Anthony is also the father of a young daughter named Aubri’ Summers, whom he shares with Ayesha Howard.

His marriage to Shannon comes amid an ongoing child-support matter involving Ayesha. In an affidavit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on April 7, Ayesha alleged that Anthony “intentionally concealed” financial assets based in California while she pursued child support from him in 2024.

According to the outlet, a representative for Anthony did not respond for comment about the allegation in April. Earlier this week, a Georgia judge ordered Anthony to pay Ayesha $3,222 per month in child support, according to TMZ, which cited court documents. A separate case in California remains pending, People reported after reviewing online court records.

Ayesha Howard Denied a Viral Child-Support Claim

Ayesha previously responded to an online rumor claiming Anthony had paid more than $1 million upfront to cover 18 years of child support.

In an April 2 statement, according to The Shade Room, Ayesha denied that such an agreement existed. “There are no court documents, motions or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” she said.

While Anthony’s legal matter with Ayesha continues, the Timberwolves shooting guard and Shannon appear to be moving forward with their life together. Their marriage was recorded approximately six years after Shannon first made their relationship public.

How Long Has Anthony Edwards Played for the Timberwolves?

Anthony has spent his entire six-season NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after he played one season at the University of Georgia. He signed a multiyear contract extension with Minnesota in July 2023 and has since developed into one of the franchise’s leading players.