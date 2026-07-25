Rick Moranis Is Back: Fans Celebrate His First Comic-Con Appearance

Rick Moranis made a rare public appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, delighting fans as he reunited with the Spaceballs franchise and explained what convinced him to return to the big screen.

The 73-year-old actor took the stage on Friday, July 24, during a panel promoting “Spaceballs: The New One.”

Joining him were cast members Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Daphne Zuniga, along with director Josh Greenbaum, screenwriters Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, and moderator Kevin Smith.

Moranis Received a Standing Ovation

As the audience welcomed the cast, Moranis made his entrance wearing Lord Dark Helmet’s oversized black helmet, drawing loud cheers and a standing ovation from fans eager to see the beloved actor back in the spotlight.

His appearance marks one of Moranis’ most notable public outings in years.

The actor largely stepped away from Hollywood after his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, died from breast cancer in 1991.

He chose to focus on raising their two children, daughter Rachel and son Mitchell, and has rarely appeared in live-action films since.

His last live-action feature was 1997’s “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves,” although he has continued doing voice work over the years.

During the Comic-Con panel, Josh Gad joked that the sequel only happened because he had originally hoped to convince Moranis to make another “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” movie.

Moranis responded with his trademark dry humor.

“The truth is that I had to say yes to this thing. It was the only way I could get Josh Gad to stop texting me,” he joked, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Moranis Joked About Returning

He then poked fun at years of speculation surrounding his absence from Hollywood.

“Actually, I started talking to Mel about the sequel in 1989,” Moranis said. “We kept talking about it. I really wasn’t retired; I was just negotiating.”

The actor explained that this project ultimately felt like the right opportunity to return.

“But no, this came along right at the right time, and I started talking to these folks and hearing who was going to be in it,” he said. “I spoke to Josh Greenbaum and I heard that Bill Pullman was coming back and that Lewis was going to be in it too, and it just felt like this is it. It’s time and — yes. I said yes, and it is the best decision I’ve ever made.”

The upcoming sequel reunites several familiar faces from the 1987 cult classic.

Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga and George Wyner are all returning, while newcomers including Keke Palmer, Josh Gad, Anthony Carrigan, Lewis Pullman and Rowan Witt have joined the cast.

Fans were thrilled to see Moranis reprise his role as the unforgettable Lord Dark Helmet. Social media quickly filled with excitement over both his return and his humorous comments during the panel.

Many longtime fans have waited decades to see Moranis back in a major studio film, making his Comic-Con appearance one of the convention’s biggest surprises.

“Spaceballs: The New One” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 23, 2027, and if the audience reaction at Comic-Con was any indication, fans are more than ready to welcome Rick Moranis back to the galaxy far, far away—with his iconic oversized helmet once again stealing the show.