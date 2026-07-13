Big Reveal for Mel Brooks’ 40-Years-Later ‘Spaceballs’ Sequel

It’s been nearly four decades since moviegoers first heard the phrase “May the Schwartz be with you!”

They’ll be hearing it again next year with the arrival of “Spaceballs: The New One,” the long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks‘ beloved 1987 comedy classic “Spaceballs.”

The First Movie Poster Has Arrived

While the movie isn’t set for release until next April, details have started to emerge.

The latest comes from the film’s official Instagram account: a first look at the poster for the upcoming film.

Fans of the original “Spaceballs” will get the inside joke from the poster, referencing a line in the film about “combing the desert.”

In addition to the poster, the Instagram post also teases the upcoming panel for the film at Comic Con in San Diego, set to take place on July 24.

Fan Reaction Has Been Through the Roof

“Spaceballs” fans were overjoyed, and responded with comments reflecting their anticipation.

“I saw Spaceballs in the theater when I was 6 and I’ve never been more excited for a sequel!” wrote one.

“I am so excited about this i can’t wait to see it,” wrote another, while another chimed in with, “Oh my god…I’m so excited to see Rick Moranis on screen again.”

The Long-Awaited Return of Rick Moranis

As that commenter pointed out, the “Spaceballs” sequel will feature “SCTV” alum Rick Moranis reprising Dark Helmet, the inept villain he played in the original.

This marks his first onscreen role since the late 1990s, when Moranis essentially retired from acting in order to raise his children after the passing of his wife.

He’s done some voice acting, albeit on a limited basis, but “Spaceballs: The Next One” is his first full-fledged movie role since the sequel to “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves” in 1997.

The Teaser Trailer Is a Riot Unto Itself

Earlier this year, a teaser trailer was released. Spoofing the opening crawl from the original “Star Wars” movies, the trailer hilariously references the countless “Star Wars” sequels, spinoffs and series that have been produced in the years since “Spaceballs” came out.

The trailer then goes on to list all the other sequels that have come out during that time period. Finally, the crawl concludes, and viewers are greeted by Mel Brooks.

Addressing the camera, Brooks explains why the sequel won’t be using the title that was introduced in the first film by his character, Yogurt.

“Hold on, wait a minute! ‘Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money’ is not going to be the title of this movie,” Brooks declares.

“Why not? Because after all these years, I found the money. It was in my basement.”

He proceeded to explain the film’s actual title. “It’s just like the old one,” Brooks quips, “but it’s newer.”

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Centenarian Mel Brooks Will Reprise His ‘Spaceballs’ Role

Brooks, who celebrated his 100th birthday last month, will be returning as the Schwartz-wielding Yogurt in the upcoming film.

Unlike the first film, however, he won’t be directing. For the sequel, Brooks passed the torch to Josh Greenbaum.

“Spaceballs: The New One” is scheduled to arrive in theaters in April 2027.