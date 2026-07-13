One of Sam Neill’s Final Films Will Be an Epic Monster Movie

The late Sam Neill is one of the most influential science-fiction actors of all time. He was a pivotal part of the iconic Jurassic Park franchise and helped skyrocket the films into relative infamy. Neill was also a huge horror icon, starring in beloved films like “Possession” and “In the Mouth of Madness.” The highly cherished actor suddenly passed away on July 13 at 78, due to unspecified reasons.

It’s no bold claim to say that Neill made his impact on the film industry and has maintained his household name status since the original “Jurassic Park.” He has maintained steady work throughout his career, but his last films will be released posthumously. While almost nothing has been revealed about his involvement in the project, it is confirmed that Sam Neill will star in 2027’s “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.”

The Director of ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’ Left Neill a Touching Tribute

The director of the upcoming film, Grant Sputore, left a touching tribute to the actor as soon as he learned of his passing. He left a relatively short, but impactful statement dictating just how much Neill meant to the director and the world around him. In his wonderful statement, Sputore plays on the iconic phrase “never meet your heroes,” instead refuting the idiom based on his incredible experience with the late actor.

While some fans might feel Neill is slightly out of place in the campy kaiju franchise, he first amassed worldwide stardom from an extremely similar franchise. The original Jurassic Park films did use a larger number of practical effects than modern films, but the CGI of the Godzilla x Kong movies is always incredibly well done. There might be a new director at the helm, but many fans believe he is the perfect person for the job. With the film’s star-studded cast, this is likely to become one of the most popular films in the Godzilla x Kong franchise.

“Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” is one of the last films Neill got to work on, increasing the possibility the movie might have some form of tribute to the late actor. It might only be a few short moments within the credits, or something much larger, but fans are adamant that Neill receive some sort of tribute. He is one of the most iconic faces in sci-fi, so it’s incredibly fitting that one of his last movies could be one of the biggest sci-fi films of the decade.

Nothing Has Been Revealed about Neill’s Role in ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’

So far, there has been no information available about what Neill’s role could be in the upcoming film. Obviously, humans always play backseat to the giant monster, but the late actor has such a commanding presence. He could easily be a Monarch figurehead or another important military figure. Either way, many fans are curious if Neill’s character will be on the side of Godzilla and Kong or their impending threat.

Getty Sam Neill at San Sebastian Festival

The villain of the upcoming film has been confirmed to be SpaceGodzilla. It’s entirely possible that Neill and his team could be the ones who accidentally summon the beast to Earth, or could be the group tasked with defeating it. Either way, one of Neill’s final roles will undoubtedly be memorable.

Ultimately, since the beloved actor has unfortunately passed away, “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” will likely be one of Neil’s final films. The Monsterverse is a beloved sci-fi franchise, making it an incredibly fitting sendoff for Neil. Hopefully, the film can match the acclaim of such an incredible actor and include a tribute to the sci-fi legend.