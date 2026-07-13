Author John Green Announces Dates for The ‘Hollywood, Ending’ Book Tour

This fall, author and Vlogbrothers YouTube creator John Green is hitting the road for the “Hollywood, Ending” book tour.

On the tour, Green is celebrating the release of his upcoming novel “Hollywood, Ending.” Each of the tour stops will be moderated by a special guest. During the tour, Green will discuss his inspiration, writing process and more. He will also be taking audience questions. Attendees will receive a pre-signed copy of the book.

The tour starts Sunday, Sept. 20 in Toronto, Canada and wraps up on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Los Angeles, CA, with stops all around North America.

Tickets are on-sale now for most of the tour stops.

John Green Returns to Fiction Writing

Best known for writing the hit young adult novels “Paper Towns” and “The Fault in Our Stars,” John Green is a beloved fiction writer. His books have received major motion picture and television adaptations, starring names like Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Natt Wolff and Cara Delevingne.

His upcoming novel “Hollywood, Ending” is his first fiction title for adults. It also marks his return to the genre after a nine-year hiatus. His most recent fiction novel was “Turtles All the Way Down.” Penguin Random House published the book in 2017. The book also received a Netflix movie adaptation in 2024.

Outside of his fiction writing, Green has published two non-fiction books “The Anthropocene Reviewed” and “Everything is Tuberculosis.” He also co-created several online video projects with his brother Hank, like Vlogbrothers and Crash Course.

About “Hollywood, Ending”

“Hollywood, Ending” is a behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world. The novel explores the tension between a private and public life in a rabid attention economy.

Green announced the novel back in March, sharing a post to his Instagram page.

“For the last nine years, I’ve been writing a story about trauma, survival, celebrity, and finding love amid it all,” he said in the post. “It’s been such a joy to work on this book for the last several years. It’s also been hard, of course, but it’s reminded me this is something I’ve done for fun since I was 8 years old. I love writing, and I loved writing this book. I hope you love it, too.”

Green’s upcoming publication follows rising actors Kai Laramie and Juniper Castillo after being cast in a biopic about Andy Warhol. Told through dual points of view, the novel follows them from the first days of filming to the movie’s premiere.

“Hollywood, Ending” hits shelves on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The novel and its audiobook is currently available for preorder. Signed copies are also still available through major retailers like Barnes & Noble and Target.

Attend the “Hollywood, Ending” Book Tour

As Green’s newest novel makes its way into the hands of readers, he is hitting the road on a book tour.

The New York Times bestselling author announced dates today on his Instagram page, saying “Tickets for the ‘Hollywood, Ending’ tour are now available.”

Green will be making stops throughout North America, which includes major cities like New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased by visiting hollywoodendingbook.com.