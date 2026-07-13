Zendaya Looks Incredible in Sexy Vintage Alberta Ferretti Dress on ‘The Odyssey’ Press Tour

Zendaya served another stunning look while in New York City today on the press tour for The Odyssey. The film follows the story of a Greek hero, so the actress opted for a super chic dress with a Grecian-inspired feel.

The star’s dress was a white vintage mini dress by the brand Alberta Ferretti which featured a pleat detail running all the way down the bodice and its plunging V-shaped neckline to the end of the skirt like a front panel.

Further pleat details and ruching flow down the sleeves of the dress, creating a layered look, while a subtle sparkle of light brown material between the pleats adds dimension.

Zendaya finished the look off with a pair of statement earrings that dropped halfway down her neck, permed her short hair into a curly style, and slipped into an eye-catching pair of black ladder heels that laced up all the way to below her knees.

Zendaya’s “Method Dressing”

Zendaya is known for her amazing method dressing, where she turns up to awards show and event functions in an outfit inspired by the latest film she’s featuring in. Fans of the star definitely won’t have forgotten all of her Dune-inspired looks, or the way she coordinated her outfits to be perfectly fitting for the Spiderman releases where she starred alongside her beau Tom Holland.

Only a matter of weeks ago while in Rome, Zendaya rocked yet another Spiderman-inspired look to help advertise the latest movie in the Marvel franchise.

The simple yet stunning outfit consisted of a cropped top and skirt, finished off with a pair of white high heels with each heel at the back painted red. The cropped top and end of the skirt were made from a glittering red material, meanwhile the rest of the skirt was blue – collectively matching the red and blue theme of Spiderman, with some white thrown in to symbolize the webs.

More of Zendaya’s ‘The Odyssey’ Outfits

This isn’t the first gorgeous gown Zendaya has worn while promoting The Odyssey. Just last week the Euphoria actress was out in London wearing yet another Grecian-inspired piece of fashion by Jacquemus, and she looked utterly breathtaking.

The custom Jacquemus gown was a long white number featuring a low back, subtle leg split, and a halter-neck, elegantly draping down to showcase Zendaya’s amazing figure. She wore a matching white headscarf to tie the look together while accessorizing with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps.

Meanwhile another one of Zendaya’s New York City looks for promoting the Christopher Nolan film was a simple, chic dress by Khaite. It marked a step away from Zendaya’s usual method dressing but the design still didn’t feel a million worlds away from her other outfits from the press tour.

She looked so incredibly classy in the flowing white number with a ruffled detail at the hips and a black strappy belt cinching her in at the waist. She finished the look off with a pair of gold heels, perfectly matching the subtle band of gold detailing around her belt. I can’t wait to see what she wears next!