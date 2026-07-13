Fans Will Fall in Love With Christmas Magic & Holiday Romance Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 14

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Tuesday, July 14. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Take Me Back for Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A Christmas wish gives Renee the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron. Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.

“Take Me Back for Christmas” premiered on July 15, 2023.

‘A Season for Family’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Maddy’s adopted son Wesley has just one Christmas wish: to meet his brother Cody, who was adopted into a different family. Cody’s father Paul is a widower who is not ready to have this conversation with his son, so he turns down a meeting. However, circumstances bring the two brothers unknowingly together and they become fast friends, while sparks fly between Maddy and Paul.

Starring Stacey Farber and Brendan Penny.

“A Season for Family” premiered on November 22, 2023.

‘Picture a Perfect Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The movie centers around a photographer who returns home for the holiday to look after her grandmother and ends up lending a helping hand to a neighbor who needs assistance watching his nephew.

Starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor.

“Picture a Perfect Christmas” premiered on November 9, 2019.

‘The Secret Gift of Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Bonnie is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick reconnect with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick’s ideas of shopping couldn’t be more different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

Starring Meghan Ory and Christopher Russell.

“The Secret Gift of Christmas” premiered on December 15, 2023.

‘Our Holiday Story’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): As Dave and Nell recount their love story to their daughter’s boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together – and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say “I love you” for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty and the capacity for change – in ourselves and in others.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie.

“Our Holiday Story” premiered on November 2, 2024.

‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Jennifer Cullen (Brooke Burns) is a single, working mom who has become somewhat of a Scrooge when it comes to the Holiday season. Even her six-year-old son Brian is having trouble believing in Santa Claus. When Jen’s Uncle Ralph (Henry Winkler), a retired police officer, comes to visit for Christmas, he brings along a new friend, a nomad and Jack-of-all-trades named Morgan Derby (Warren Christie). The two met on a flight, and Morgan’s plans to continue on to Denver are cancelled when he finds out the city is completely snowed in. Jen is wary of the stranger, but at Ralph’s request, agrees to let him stay the night. She warms up to Morgan, especially when she sees how he interacts with Brian. Uncle Ralph approves of Morgan, too, but Jen’s boyfriend Richard isn’t nearly as receptive. Meanwhile, Morgan has started to really like Jen, but if she can’t manage to make Christmas about anything more than business, Morgan will be on his way to Denver, and she’ll have missed the opportunity that was right in front of her. Uncle Ralph has done what he can to keep Morgan around, but it’s going to take something more than that to get him penciled into Jen’s long-term plans. Jen just needs to learn “how to do Christmas,” and it turns out Morgan is the perfect one to teach her.

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” premiered on December 13, 2008.