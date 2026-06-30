A Full Day of Christmas Romance Awaits Hallmark Fans Tomorrow With ‘An Unexpected Christmas’ & More — July 1

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Wednesday, July 1. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘The Christmas Cottage’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Still only in her mid-twenties, Lacey Quinn has already given up on love. Her heart’s been broken too many times, and now she concentrates on her career as an interior designer in Raleigh, North Carolina. When BFF Ava Callahan asks Lacey to be her maid of honor, she must take on a few responsibilities, including making sure the Callahan family cottage is perfect for the honeymoon. Legend has it that if newlyweds spend their first night there, everlasting love and happiness follow. Lacey isn’t sure she buys into that notion. Still, when she finds herself snowed in there with Charlie, Ava’s brother, Lacey has to reconsider if the little house may hold some romantic magic after all — especially at Christmas.

Starring Merritt Patterson and Steve Lund.

“The Christmas Cottage” premiered on Hallmark Channel on October 24, 2017.

‘Holiday Hearts’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. While finding their Christmas spirit, will there be some romance along the way?

Stars Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell.

“Holiday Hearts” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on November 21, 2019.

‘Five More Minutes’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song, “Five More Minutes,” a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones.

“Five More Minutes” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on November 20, 2021.

‘It’s Christmas, Eve’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): As interim school superintendent Eve trims budgets, and now she’s in her hometown where it’s personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. But luckily her friend is married to an IT guy, who’s created a website for donations directly to save the Arts program. Launched during the tree lighting ceremony, where Liam’s students will perform, the website could provide the Christmas miracle the town needs. Already the Universe is cooperating. Eve is back home and she, Liam and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas.

Starring LeAnn Rimes and Tyler Hynes.

“It’s Christmas, Eve” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2018.

‘An Unexpected Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A speech writer makes a deal with his ex-girlfriend to pretend they’re a couple to save his family’s Christmas. It’s not long before both the ruse and their feelings catch up with them.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes.

“An Unexpected Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2021.

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.

“On the 12th Date of Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2020.