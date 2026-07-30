Fans Can Revisit Christmas Favorites Like ‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ & More on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 31

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Friday, July 31. The schedule is part of Hallmark Channel’s annual Christmas in July programming event, which transforms the network into a holiday movie destination throughout the month. This seasonal celebration gives fans an opportunity to revisit Christmas favorites during the summer while counting down to the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas event later in the year.

After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Fireman Zachary Stone (Routh) is a confirmed bachelor who doesn’t believe in love or commitment. When a stray tabby cat named Ambrose shows up at his door, Zachary takes him in and slowly starts to see that a little companionship might not be so bad after all. Zachary’s commitment to solitude is further challenged when he meets Marilee (Sustad), an animal lover and veterinary student who teaches Zachary how to care for his new feline roommate. Chemistry immediately develops between the two, but will they find a way together despite themselves?

Stars Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad.

“The Nine Lives of Christmas” premiered on November 8, 2014.

‘Christmas with Holly’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Maggie Conway’s had it with big-city living, especially after her husband-to-be leaves her at the altar – literally! She moves to small-town Washington State, opens a toy store dedicated to expanding kids’ imaginations … and meets Mark Nagle, proprietor of the local coffee shop. Mark’s number one priority is his six-year-old niece, Holly, whose mother has passed away, leaving him caregiver-in-chief along with her two other uncles. Holly hasn’t spoken a word since her mother died, and the three men try relentlessly to get her to speak. Is there room in Maggie and Mark’s busy lives for romance? To be (in love) or not to be (in love) — that is the question!

Stars Sean Faris and Eloise Mumford.

“Christmas with Holly” premiered on December 9, 2012.

‘Love Under the Mistletoe’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Grace and her former high school crush, Ryan, work together to revive the beloved charity fundraiser and seem to constantly find themselves under strategically placed mistletoe.

Starring Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman.

“Love Under the Mistletoe” premiered on July 25, 2026.

‘A Christmas Carousel’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Lila is hired by the Royal Family of Ancadia to restore their carousel as a surprise present for the prince’s niece, she works with him side-by-side to complete it by Christmas. Along the way, they learn they’re more similar than they would have thought and also help each other realize the path in life their hearts want them to follow.

Stars Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.

“A Christmas Carousel” premiered on December 19, 2020.