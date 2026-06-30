Lori Loughlin Announces Her Return to Hallmark’s ‘Garage Sale Mystery’ Series

Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark return is official!

The Hallmark Channel star announced on June 30 that she’s reprising her role in the network’s “Garage Sale Mystery” movie series.

Loughlin confirmed her return in a video shared on the Hallmark Channel’s Instagram.

“Hi everyone! I’m so excited to announce that we are bringing ‘Garage Sale Mystery’ back,” the actress shared. “It’ll be coming your way sometime this fall. You can watch it on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ the next day.”

Lori Loughlin Reprises ‘Garage Sale Mystery’ Role

Loughlin’s return to the popular franchise comes seven years after the network released its last “Garage Sale Mystery” movie in 2019. The franchise began in 2013 — leading to 16 films until Hallmark cut ties with Loughlin following her arrest in March 2019 for fraud in a high-profile college admissions scandal.

The actress’ long-awaited return to not only the Hallmark Channel but also the “Garage Sale Mystery” series comes just a few months after she appeared in the season 13 finale episode of “When Calls the Heart.”

Loughlin’s “WCTH” cameo was seemingly the catalyst to her solidifying her reprised role as Jennifer Shannon in the “Garage Sale Mystery” series, where she plays an antique shop owner who helps uncover truths in murder investigations by using suspicious—and peculiar— garage-sale items that later turn into evidence.

In a 2017 interview with BUILD, Loughlin explained what drew her into her character as Jennifer Shannon, telling reporter Leigh Blickley that how the audience connected with her character’s personality is what kept her looking forward to the franchise’s continued success.

“What I really love about the character, and that’s one of the things that when I first took on the role I really wanted to have people want to take a journey with her [Jennifer Shannon] that was fun — that was exciting — almost like she was at Disneyland,” Loughlin explained. “Like, that’s how enthusiastic she was, because I wanted the audience to feel the same thing. Like, wow, now we’re gonna go on an adventure. So that’s what I try to [do]; that’s what I think I love about the character.”

Loughlin also noted that film writer Walter Cline did a phenomenal job at keeping the audience guessing “and weaving a mystery” into a PG thriller that the entire family can enjoy.

Why Did Lori Loughlin Stop Making ‘Garage Sale Mystery’ Movies?

While Loughlin’s last appearance in the franchise was in the 2019 film “Searched & Seized,” the Hallmark Channel began filming a 17th film titled “Three Little Murders.” Filming, however, was stopped during her public indictment for allegedly creating false records for her daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, to get them admitted into the University of Southern California, PEOPLE reported.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud on May 22, 2020. She served two months in the low-security Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin (FCI Dublin), in California from October to December that same year.

Despite her former legal status, fans of Loughlin have rallied behind her over the years — backing her for an official Hallmark Channel return.

While a cemented 2026 fall premiere date for the next installment of “Garage Sale Mystery” has yet to be announced, fans can rest knowing that Loughlin, one of the network’s most favored mystery stars, is officially back in action.