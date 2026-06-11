Beloved Hallmark Mystery Franchise to Return with Filming Set For June 2026

Six years after Hallmark’s long-running “Garage Sale Mystery” (GSM) franchise starring Lori Loughlin ended abruptly, fans who’ve been longing for its return are about to get their wish.

Although Hallmark has not officially announced it, multiple industry trades have posted that a new movie, “Garage Sale Mystery: She Took an Axe,” is set to start filming in Vancouver on June 12, 2026.

Lori Loughlin’s Surprise Return to ‘When Calls The Heart’ in March 2026 Officially Brought Her Back Into the Hallmark Fold

Although Loughlin’s involvement in the GSM reboot hasn’t been confirmed, the timing aligns if the franchise is, indeed, staying at Hallmark. Loughlin officially made her onscreen return to Hallmark in March with a surprise appearance as Abigail Stanton in the season 13 finale of “When Calls The Heart.” She had previously played Abigail on WCTH from 2014 to 2019.

But all of Loughlin’s projects, including GSM, were abruptly canceled in 2019, when she was charged in connection with a national college’s admissions scandal and served two months in prison for her involvement. As years passed, though, Loughlin’s former co-stars and fans began to voice their hopes for her return, including WCTH co-creator Brian Bird, who reasoned in a 2023 interview, “Hope Valley is a town of second chances.”

In December 2025, series lead Erin Krakow excitedly announced Loughin’s impending return and brought her onstage during a panel at the Hallmark Christmas Experience. At the time, however, Hallmark indicated the “Full House” alum would be back for six episodes of WCTH’s 14th season, slated to premiere in early 2027.

Loughlin’s WCTH cameo in March cleverly brought her back into the fold nearly a year ahead of her expected return. As fans raved about her surprise appearance, it paved the way for her to revisit another beloved Hallmark character she played for many years, GSM’s antique store owner and amateur crime solver Jennifer Shannon.

What We Know So Far About ‘Garage Sale Mystery: She Took an Axe’

Hallmark Eva Bourne, Sarah Strange, Lori Loughlin, and Steve Bacic in 2014’s “Garage Sale Mystery: The Deadly Room.”

Details about the new GSM movie have been mostly kept under wraps, but filming is scheduled to take place from June 12 through July 3. Loughlin may return home to Los Angeles on weekends; she has already committed to appearing at Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love Telethon on June 27, per Variety.

The GSM franchise began with a pilot movie in 2013, with several roles recast a whopping 15 more movies were released, based on a book series of the same name written by Suzi Weiner.

It’s unknown if Sarah Strange will return as Loughlin’s sidekick, playing Jennifer Shannon’s business partner Dani. It’s also still up in the air as to whether Steve Bacic will return as Jennifer’s husband Jason, if Kevin O’Grady will be back as the town’s lead homicide detective Frank Lynwood, or if Eva Bourne is still up for playing Jennifer and Jason’s daugther Hannah. But all four of those actors — Strange, Bacic, O’Grady, and Bourne — have all remained part of the Hallmark universe, appearing in other movies.

What we do know is that “Garage Sale Mystery: She Took an Axe” will be directed by Paula Elle, who has been at the helm of many Great American Family rom-coms and Hallmark’s 2025 holiday movie “Oy to the World.”

In addition, Lucas Talent posted a note of congratulations to Hallmark regular Liza Huget on June 6, sharing on Facebook that she’d landed a “supporting lead” role in the upcoming GSM movie. Huget played Pearl in the Hallmark series “The Chicken Sisters” and has been in the supporting casts of recent Hallmark movies including 2025’s “An Unexpected Valentine” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters.” Interestingly, Huget also appeared in some of the Great American Family movies that Elle directed.

As soon as there’s more news on GSM or the other mystery franchises Hallmarkies are eager for updates on, including the future of “Curious Caterer,” EntertainmentNow will be right here with details.