Andrew Walker’s New Photoshoot Is a Book-Lover’s Dream Come True

Fans are used to seeing Andrew Walker looking handsome in his various Hallmark movies, and now they can appreciate his charming good-looks in a new photoshoot that will please both romance- and book-lovers alike.

See Andrew Walker’s Impresive New Images

When Walker got together with photographer Allister Foster, the two apparently had a great time while creating some truly impressive images.

Foster shared the photos in an Instagram post that he popped up on Wednesday, June 10. In the caption, he wrote, “Probably spent more time chatting about life and music than actually shooting. No mood boards, a very loose plan, some solid wardrobe options, an amazing space, fantastic tunes and we ended up with a plethora of golden images.”

In the photos, Walker poses in a chic cream-colored jacket and matching pants along with a white shirt underneath. Sitting on a table while looking both at and away from the camera, the star can be seen in front of a wall of gorgeous-looking books that give the scene a lovely library vibe.

“Always such a gift to get together with people to create and just see what appears in front of you in the moment,” Foster continued in his caption. He also noted that there’s more to come, adding, “Andrew . vol. 1 of 4 #staytuned”

In response, Walker left a comment for Foster, writing, “You’re the gift my friend. This was my favorite shoot. 👊”

Social media users certainly appreciated the photos, with one person leaving a comment, saying, “😍❤️😍❤️👏🏻🙌🏻 Wow! Incredible shots!”

“Two of the greatest in a room…collaborating. a beautiful thing this is. 🙌⚡✨,” came from another fan of both the men and the images.

A third person wrote, “Uh yeah … love everything. These are absolute 🔥🔥🔥 love your lighting, framing and as always @awalkk35 slays on camera. You are an artist @allister.foster 🙌”

“Beautiful you [Andrew Walker]. Nice play of light & shadow…🔥,” another follower added.

Someone else left a message, writing, “Golden hour energy without the sun — just talent, intention, and a camera catching magic.”

See More Hallmark Stars in Photos from Allistar Foster

Walker isn’t the only Hallmark star that Foster has captured in stunning photos. In fact, the photographer has quite a noteworthy Hallmark-filled portfolio that you’ll definitely want to check out.

Just take a look at the photos he took of Brendan Penny, Matthew MacCaull and Ryan Paevey (with adorable dogs!):

And check out his shots of “The Love Heist” star Peter Porte:

Foster was also on board to capture images from the 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise:

Beyond that, you’ve likely seen Foster’s work thanks to the “Christmas Above the Clouds” poster:

That’s not to overlook the still shots for various Hallmark holiday movies:

On December 6, 2020, Foster added a caption to an Instagram post, writing, “As much as I am indebted to so many crew members that make my job easier, I wouldn’t be able to my job without the generosity of some very talented people in front of the camera and the trust of some very special publicists. Thank you all for supporting my work 🙇🏽”

Don’t miss more of Foster’s Hallmark-related work here: