PHOTOS: The ‘7th Heaven’ Cast Then & Now, What the 90s Series’ Stars Are Doing 30 Years Later

Created by Brenda Hampton, “7th Heaven” ran from August 1996 to May 2007 and followed “Reverend Eric Camden and his wife Annie” as they “face many challenges in raising their seven children” (per IMDb).

The show began its run on The WB before moving to The CW after the network merged with UPN. It became one of the network’s biggest success stories, alongside other ‘90s TV shows like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Dawson’s Creek.” During its 11-season run, the family drama aired more than 240 episodes, earned 57 award nominations, and took home 24 wins.

Honestly, it doesn’t seem possible that it’s been nearly 30 years since fans first met the Camden family. Week after week, viewers watched the seven siblings grow up, experience first loves, navigate family challenges, and celebrate life’s biggest milestones. It seems like just yesterday the series was a staple on The WB, but the cast has certainly changed a lot since those early episodes first aired.

Getty Aaron Spelling (Executive Producer) and Brenda Hampton (Series Creator) pose with Jessica Biel, Catherine Hicks, David Gallagher, Stephen Collins, Happy (dog), Barry Watson, Nikolas Brino, Lorenzo Brino, Mackenzie Rosman, and Beverley Mitchell at the 150 episode celebration of their show, “7th Heaven,” in 2003

Stephen Collins (Eric Camden)

Getty Stephen Collins of “7th Heaven” arrives at the WB Network’s 2001 All-Star Party Getty Stephen Collins attends the premiere party of Lifetime Original Series “Devious Maids” in 2013

Collins was 48 years old when “7th Heaven” premiered in 1996. Following the show’s success, he appeared in series including “Scandal” and “The Fosters” before stepping away from acting in 2014.

Catherine Hicks (Annie Camden)

Getty Catherine Hicks hosts the ‘Beverly Hills on Ice’ show at the 15th Annual Beverly Hills Holiday Lighting Ceremony in 2000 Getty Catherine Hicks speaks at the screening of “Peggy Sue Got Married” during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival

Catherine Hicks was 45 when she first brought Annie Camden to life. She continued acting after the series ended, appearing in Hallmark favorites like “A Little Daytime Drama” and “Under the Christmas Sky.”

Barry Watson (Matt Camden)

Getty Barry Watson at the premiere of his new movie, “Teaching Mrs. Tingle” in 1999 Getty Barry Watson attends Netflix’s “Dead to Me” Season 3 Premiere in 2022

Barry Watson was 22 years old when he took on the role of oldest Camden sibling Matt. Yep, he’s stayed busy over the years with starring roles in “Date My Dad,” “Naomi,” and the Hallmark movie “A Christmas Less Traveled.”

Sarah Danielle Madison (Sarah Glass)

Sarah Danielle Madison was 28 years old when she appeared as Sarah Glass on “7th Heaven.” After the series, she continued acting with roles on shows like “90210” and “Judging Amy.”

Sadly, Madison passed away on September 27, 2014, at the age of 40. E! News reported her death was ruled as being from “natural causes,” although her mother shared that “a heart ailment may have ultimately caused her passing.”

Jessica Biel (Mary Camden)

Getty Jessica Biel attends Nickelodeon’s 12th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards in 1999 Getty Jessica Biel attends the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego – Apple TV Press Line

Jessica Biel was just 14 years old when “7th Heaven” premiered. Let’s be real, she’s probably the cast member whose career reached the biggest heights after the show. She went on to star in projects like “The Sinner,” “Candy,” and, more recently, “The Better Sister.”

Adam LaVorgna (Robbie Palmer)

Getty Adam Lavorgna attends the Merv Griffin/Beverly Hills Country Club Celebrity Tennis Classic in 2002 View this post on Instagram

Adam LaVorgna was 18 when he first appeared as Robbie Palmer. Since then, he’s continued acting with roles in series including “Power Book II: Ghost” and “For All Mankind.”

Beverley Mitchell (Lucy Camden)

Getty Beverly Mitchell arrives at the premiere of “Bring It On” in 2000 Getty Beverley Mitchell attends Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 18th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in 2025

Beverley Mitchell was 15 years old when the show premiered. Since then, she’s appeared in projects like “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and co-hosted the “Catching Up with the Camdens” rewatch podcast with co-stars David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman. She appeared on Season 30 of “Worst Cooks in America” earlier this year.

George Stults (Kevin Kinkirk)

Getty George Stults attends the grand opening of Drake’s Venice restaurant in 2002 Getty George Stults attends “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” first holiday party of the year in 2019

George Stults was 23 when he joined the cast as Kevin Kinkirk. Since then, he’s appeared in projects including “The Finder,” the Hallmark movie “A Royal Queens Christmas,” and the film “12 Strong.”

David Gallagher (Simon Camden)

Getty David Gallagher at the Premiere of ‘Pokemon the Movie 2000’ Getty David Gallagher arrives to Paramount Pictures’ “Super 8” Blu-ray and DVD release party in 2011

David Gallagher was only 11 years old when audiences first met Simon Camden. In addition to appearing in television and film, he’s well known for voicing Riku throughout the “Kingdom Hearts” video game series. Yep, he also co-hosts the “Catching Up with the Camdens” podcast.

Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie Camden)

Getty Mackenzie Rosman poses prior to participating in the 2005 Hollywood Christmas Parade View this post on Instagram

Mackenzie Rosman was just 6 years old when she joined the Camden family. She later starred in films including “Ghost Shark” and “The Tomb,” while also reconnecting with fans through conventions and the “Catching Up with the Camdens” podcast.

Tyler Hoechlin (Martin Brewer)

Getty Tyler Hoechlin arrives at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards Getty Tyler Hoechlin attends the “Teen Wolf” Photocall during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2025

Tyler Hoechlin was 15 when he joined “7th Heaven” during Season 8. It seems like every few years he lands another fan-favorite role, first on “Teen Wolf” and most recently as Clark Kent on “Superman & Lois.”

Lorenzo Brino (Sam Camden) & Nikolas Brino (David Camden)

Lorenzo Brino and Nikolas Brino were just 1 year old when they joined the cast as Sam and David Camden. After “7th Heaven” ended, they both stepped away from acting and lived a private life.

Tragically, Lorenzo passed away on March 9, 2020, at the age of 21 following a car accident in Yucaipa, California, per USA Today.

Fans Still Love Looking Back on ‘7th Heaven’

Honestly, seeing the cast then and now is a reminder of just how much time has passed. Some of the actors continued building careers in television and film, while others decided to pursue quieter lives away from Hollywood.

Let’s be real, “7th Heaven” was a huge part of growing up for an entire generation of viewers. It seems like every few years a new audience discovers the series, while longtime fans find themselves revisiting the Camden family’s biggest moments all over again. Whether someone watched from the very beginning or found the show years later, there’s no denying the cast left a lasting mark on television history.

At the time of this writing, “7th Heaven” can be streamed via Paramount+ with a subscription.

All images via Getty, unless otherwise stated.