Christina Aguilera Shares Hilarious ‘Porta Potty’ Video From World Cup Final Day — ‘She Looks Hot Though’

When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go. That notion applies to everyone — celebrities or otherwise. We’re all human, after all. It’s something singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality Christina Aguilera found out on Sunday, July 19, when she was attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup final game between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former Disney Channel star and “The Voice” coach Aguilera, 45, who rose to fame in the late 1990s with hits like “Genie in a Bottle” and “What a Girl Wants,” was caught short during the big game and had to use one of the many porta potties in the vicinity to relieve herself.

The star took to social media to show the hilarious video captured of the moment she made a beeline for the mobile lavatory.

Christina Aguilera Tells Fans Who Saw Her Porta Potty Incident ‘No You Didn’t’

Christina Aguilera posted the funny video of her porta potty moment on her Instagram account, sharing it with her 10.3 million followers.

The video is part of a larger post chronicling her experience at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. It’s a carousel of six photographs and the one video.

In the video, Aguilera runs up a road towards a porta potty accompanied by four other people. All of them are seemingly eager to use the facility. Somebody behind the camera being used to film the moment says, “She looks hot though. That’s really what people are going to remember.”

The six photographs include three of Aguilera with her actor and assistant director fiancé Matthew Rutler, one of her with both Rutler and Woody Harrelson (who’s wearing an Argentina shirt), one of her with The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger (Aguilera famously sang “Moves like Jagger”), and another of her with model, actress, and television host Camille Kostek.

Aguilera’s humorous caption on her post reads, “if you saw me running to a porta potty during the world cup game, no you didn’t 😭⚽️🏃‍♀️.”

The star’s fans and followers loved her post and rushed to the comments section to have their say on it, with many of the messages left referring to the funny video.

Getty Christina Aguilera.

The comments section of Christina Aguilera’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers who loved it.

One of Aguilera’s followers commented, “Sometimes you have no choice 😂😂😂 beautiful pictures 😍😍😍 please new music 😂.”

Another follower wrote, “GIRL 😂😂😂😂 I LOVEEEED. Queens use portable toilets too.”

Somebody else said, “Not the porta potty queen 😂😂😍😍.”

An Instagram user suggested, “Now this funny moment deserves a funny song! 😂”

“Queen is barely walking she has to go so bad! Now i won’t hesitate to use one if i have to,” said one easily influenced follower.

Meanwhile, one of Aguilera’s fans noted, “Xtina hotter in 2026 then ever.. and she always been a hottie.”

Finally, a fan who could relate to Aguilera’s predicament in her video commented, “Been there for sure 😂.”

The unfortunate documented porta potty moment aside, we’re glad Christina Aguilera seemed to have a great time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. We should probably thank her for normalizing the use of public lavatories!