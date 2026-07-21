‘The Voice’ Alum Christina Aguilera Wows in Micro Mini-Skirt With Fiancé Matthew Rutler: Photos

The Voice alum Christina Aguilera is turning heads yet again with a daring new look, which includes a micro-mini-skirt. The 2000s superstar isn’t letting this fashion trend die! And we’re honestly obsessed with the modern take she put on it while out with her fiancé Matthew Rutler.

Aguilera, who previously starred in The All New Mickey Mouse Club TV show from 1993 to 1994, is no stranger to wowing in ultra-cool looks. And yes, she’s done it again during a rare date night with Rutler.

Below, see Aguilera’s sexy and rare date night look!

Christina Aguilera’s Sultry & Spunky Look

Getty Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler

In case you missed it, on July 19, Aguilera and Rutler attended the Celebrity Party at Sartiano’s hosted by Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane’s, in New York City. They arrived in chic monochromatic looks, with Aguilera stealing the show in a Vaquera crown-embellished polo shirt, which retails for $1,038, and a white micro-mini-skirt that takes on a controversial trend.

As you can see in the rare date-night photos above, Aguilera is rocking the bubble skirt trend. While it’s a divisive trend, we love the sporty-sultry fit Aguilera made with it to go on out with Rutler. In fact, it’s their first public date night in three months (and they look cuter than ever)!

While Aguilera always rocks something sexy and cool, we really love this black and white look!

On Her Romance With Matthew Rutler

Getty Christina Aguilera (R) and Matthew Rutler

For those who don’t know, Aguilera, 45, and Rutler, 41, met on set of her 2010 movie Burlesque amid her divorce from ex-husband Jordan Bratman. Rutler and Aguilera got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2014 before they welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain, that same year. (Aguilera also has a son named Max Liron, born in 2008. She shares him with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, with whom she was married from 2005 to 2011.)

While the pair have been engaged for over a decade, they reportedly have “no plans” to wed. “There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are,” the insider revealed to Us Weekly in 2022. “They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other.”

Christina Aguilera Talks Confidence

Christina Aguilera

In a previous interview with Health, which was recently archived by obtained by E! Online, Aguilera discussed how her confidence grew as she got older.

She first said to the outlet: “I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves. Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!”

“I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence,” she added. “As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”