Hailey Bieber Dazzles in Lingerie-Inspired Dior Dress After World Cup Show

Hailey Bieber captured attention after the 2026 World Cup Final with a glamorous vintage fashion moment. She joined Justin Bieber at his star-studded after-party in New York City, following a night that also featured major celebrity fashion moments from stars like Shakira. Her burgundy Dior slip dress quickly became one of the night’s standout looks.

According to Who What Wear, Hailey Bieber chose a rare Christian Dior design from the Fall/Winter 2005 collection. The lingerie-inspired dress was created during John Galliano’s time at the fashion house. It featured a sleek silhouette and a dramatic burgundy shade.

The look showed why Hailey Bieber remains one of fashion’s biggest style influencers. She balanced vintage glamour with modern accessories. Her appearance also marked a change from some of her more familiar Saint Laurent looks.

Hailey Bieber’s Vintage Dior Moment

Hailey Bieber wore the archival Dior dress while celebrating Justin Bieber’s World Cup Final halftime performance. The singer headlined the major event before the couple headed to dinner at The Corner Store. They later attended the Skylrk after-party at The Twenty Two.

The vintage piece helped Hailey Bieber create a memorable fashion moment. The John Galliano-era design brought a touch of early 2000s glamour. It also showed her ability to make older fashion pieces feel fresh again.

According to Who What Wear, the star paired the dress with sky-high thong sandals from The Row. She wore the sold-out Sacha Sandals with a matching croc-embossed clutch. The accessories added a luxury finish to the already dramatic outfit.

The Luxury Details Behind the Look

Hailey Bieber’s choice was not surprising for fans who follow her style. Slip dresses have become a key part of her wardrobe over the years. She often wears similar silhouettes, especially through her connection with Saint Laurent.

Her recent fashion choices have included lace-trim designs, fitted dresses and minimalist accessories. However, this Dior look offered a more vintage-inspired approach. It combined elegance, confidence and a hint of old Hollywood glamour.

Pop Sugar also highlighted another beauty detail from Hailey Bieber’s appearance. She stepped out with a bright cerulean manicure that felt unexpected for her usual style. The bold blue nails added a playful summer touch to the sophisticated outfit.

Hailey Bieber Embraces a New Fashion Era

Hailey Bieber has built her reputation around polished, effortless fashion. She is known for neutral tones, clean beauty looks and simple silhouettes. This Dior appearance showed a more dramatic side of her style.

Fans have watched Hailey Bieber transform fashion trends through her signature looks. From glazed-doughnut nails to minimalist outfits, many of her choices quickly become popular online. Her latest appearance continued that influence with a bold vintage twist.

Hailey Bieber also shared the spotlight with other celebrities at the celebration. According to Who What Wear, Tate McRae attended the event in a black Saint Laurent slip dress. The two stars helped make lingerie-inspired eveningwear one of the night’s biggest fashion themes.

The event was a major celebration for Justin Bieber following his World Cup performance. But Hailey Bieber proved that the after-party had its own fashion headline, joining a night filled with unforgettable celebrity style moments, including Beyoncé’s standout appearance. Her rare Dior appearance delivered a memorable mix of history, luxury and modern celebrity style.