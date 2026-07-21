HGTV fans are in for a treat as some of the network’s biggest stars are heading to Dallas for DIY Con!

The convention “built for the ones who build it themselves” announced its star-studded line up that has fans buzzing.

DIY Con

Set to take place in Dallas, Texas, between November 6 and November 8, DIY Con will feature appearance from some of HGTV’s biggest names.

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott, as well as “Down Home Fab” couple Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, will be present at Fair Park.

“We are incredibly excited to bring together this level of talent under one roof,” said Hector Morfin, Event Director. “Whether you are looking to tackle a challenging DIY project, finesse your DIY skills, find your unique style, or get inspired by the best in the DIY business, DIY CON delivers an unforgettable, immersive experience. Having Chelsea and Cole, Drew and Jonathan, and Mr. Kate sharing their expertise live on our Main Stage makes this a must-attend event for DIYers of all levels and skillsets.”

The DeBoers are “taking over the Main Stage on Sunday to dish out reno tips, behind-the-scenes stories from the show, and so much more.”

Chelsea and Cole showed their excitement in the comments writing, “Can’t wait!!!” and “Let’s go!!” respectively

“Best known as the creative forces behind and hosts of Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan have dedicated their careers to helping millions of families imagine what home can be. This November, they are bringing their signature mix of smart renovation, human, and approachable, elevated style straight to Dallas. Get ready for an unforgettable experience that will completely redefine how you look at your own space,” the convention shared regarding the “Celebrity IOU” twins’ appearance.

What Is DIY Con?

In addition to the HGTV stars, famous faces in the DIY space scheduled to appear include Mr. Kate, Ashley Tate of “Handmade Haven With Ashley,” Brent Gentling from “BYOTools,” and Sam Raimondi of “DIY Huntress.”

“DIY CON is the hands-on festival where modern doers, makers, and home-improvement enthusiasts come together to learn, build, and get inspired. It’s where practical skills meet pure play — a high-energy environment filled with workshops, demos, industry experts, and the community every DIYer wishes they had in their garage,” the website explains. “At DIY CON, attendees discover what they’re capable of through real, in-person experiences. Whether someone is learning their first power-tool basics or leveling up their renovation skills, the event empowers people to turn ‘I wish I could’ into ‘I actually did.'”

The first annual three-day event will feature workshops, product demonstrations, and celebrity appearances.

“We built DIY CON for the person who’s tired of scrolling past projects and ready to make one,” said Hector Morfin, Event Director. “From November 6-8, the tools are in your hands, the pros are right next to you, and nobody leaves wondering whether they could do it, because there’s an opportunity to learn, create, and get inspired for DIYers at every level.”

Various ticket options are available, including single day, 3-day and VIP, and range from $39 to $325.