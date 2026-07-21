Makeup-Free Tyra Banks, 52, is Completely Flawless in Close-Up Snapshots

Supermodel Tyra Banks went completely natural and boasted her raw beauty in a series of makeup-free snapshots.

At the height of her modeling career, the 52-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel graced the covers of GQ, Sports Illustrated, and ELLE and has since built an empire in television.

Famously, Banks was the host of the reality competition “America’s Next Top Model” and her own talk show, “The Tyra Banks Show.” For a short while, she was also the host of “Dancing with the Stars” for Seasons 29 – 31 between 2020 and 2022.

In her latest television move, she has joined Season 22 of Project Runway as a recurring judge.

Tyra Banks Goes Makeup-Free on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 20, Banks celebrated Spain winning the 2026 World Cup against Argentina.

For a carousel upload filled with selfies, the “Coyote Ugly” actor donned a red football shirt with blue stripes. Across the front read “España” and the Spanish flag in small. The item of clothing had short sleeves and a V-neckline.

Banks teamed her ensemble with a zebra-print-style headscarf and wore her long wavy brunette locks down.

In all the snapshots, she boasted her natural beauty, appearing completely makeup-free. In the first slide, Banks gazed directly at the camera lens while taking the pic from a slightly lower angle. She raised one hand to her head while sporting a subtle smile.

Banks wasn’t afraid to get playful, posing with a pout, her tongue out, and her mouth wide open in other selfies.

Meanwhile, in true Banks style, the post wasn’t shared without her rocking her signature smize in some pics.

“When you buy the shirt having NO idea it will be a piece of history,” she wrote in her caption, adding the football emoji. “¡Viva España! IYKYK,” she added.

Fans Gush Over ‘Beautiful’ Tyra

Sharing the upload with her 7 million followers, Banks’s post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up 10,000 likes and over 440 comments in a short span of time.

“That’s a good look, baby,” one user wrote.

“My Queen,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“The most beautiful supermodel,” a third remarked, adding the heart-eyes face.

“Extremely beautiful,” a fourth said.

“Beautiful Tyra forever and ever,” a fifth fan shared.

Why Tyra Banks Embraces Her Gray Hair

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Banks opened up about being a woman in her 50s and why she embraces aging as naturally as possible.

“I remember back in the day that gray hair was like, oh, you just hid that. You did not show that that was a no-no. Now I see women saying. ‘I am gray. And not only is that okay, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful,'” she said.

“When I look at Sarah Jessica Parker with her gray streaks through that blonde ombre hair, she’s popping. Andie McDowell, you are just a gem. And I find it to be so amazing. I have on fake hair right now and my fake hair doesn’t have gray hair in it, but my real hair does. And I walk around town with my natural cornrows, with my gray edges tamed with a little baby hair juice, but not with dye.”

Banks continued: “Because today we celebrate women and we still have a long way to go, but we are getting there to where we feel good and not ashamed of the changes and the natural beauty that our body goes through.”