Tyra Banks, 52, Puts Her Bombshell Curves on Full Display in Fiery New Snaps

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks is a curvy queen in her latest social media upload.

The 52-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel has had quite the career outside of modeling. In addition to gracing the covers of GQ, Sports Illustrated, and ELLE, she built an empire in television.

Famously, Banks was the host of America’s Next Top Model and her own talk show, The Tyra Banks Show. For a short while, she was also the host of “Dancing with the Stars.”

However, in her latest television move, she has joined Season 22 of Project Runway as a judge.

Tyra Banks Slays Figure-Hugging Ensemble

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 12, Banks wowed in a teal off-the-shoulder ensemble that consisted of a crop top over the top of a dress.

The garment featured a corset-style bodice and appeared floor-length. Banks kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized with a ring. She sported her long, blonde locks down in waves and opted for a natural makeup look.

In the first slide, Banks was captured from the bust up, gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the following, she was snapped with a similar expression further back while raising one hand to her chest.

Meanwhile, in other pics, Banks proved a pro in the posing department as she was photographed from various angles.

“What I wore on #ProjectRunway was one thing… But this is what I wore when I sat down, got real and told you how I felt,” she wrote in her caption, referring to the video where she explained why she wanted to join Project Runway.

“The video was mostly face, so here’s the full look and the details for anyone who falls in love with the dress too.”

Banks also gave credit to the designer, HELSA, who designed the dress.

Tyra’s Fans are Obsessed

Shared with her 7 million followers, Banks’ post didn’t go unnoticed by fans, many of whom rushed to the comments section to praise her.

“A real Barbie doll,” one user wrote.

“STILL the face Queen of all time!” another person shared.

“Pure Beauty…. Work it Tyra,” a third remarked.

“TYRA YOU ARE SO FIERCE! You look stunning!!!” a fourth said.

“Omg. Glowing and gorgeous,” a fifth shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Tyra Banks on Body Positivity

Banks has never shied away from celebrating different body types and has embraced that her own has changed from time to time.

In December 2021, when honoring her 48th birthday, the “Coyote Ugly” actress posed in a swimsuit with a floral pattern down the middle. With one hand on her hip, Banks tilted her head to the side and shared an inspiring message.

“It’s my BIRTHDAY! And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing. My body of work and my body ody ody,” she wrote.

“My body is fuller. And so is my mind,” Banks continued.

“Happy Birthday to all my fellow Sagittarius out there. Here’s to growing together, in more ways than one.”