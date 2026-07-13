Hollywood Legend Harrison Ford Turns 84, See Him Then & Now

A-lister Harrison Ford is celebrating his 84th birthday today.

With a decades-long career spanning back to the ’60s, Ford has certainly left his mark on the cinematic universe. See what he has to say about his life, career, and what his plans for the future look like.

Harrison Ford Dedicated His Life to Acting

Harrison Ford got his start in Hollywood back in the 1960s. Even after six decades, he’s not ready to retire anytime soon. While many entertainers experience burnout from their time in the spotlight, Ford couldn’t imagine his life without it.

“Without my work, I really wouldn’t know what to do with myself, really,” he told NPR this spring. “Well, I suppose I could fill my time, but I don’t know what else I might do that would give me the kind of satisfaction and the kind of challenge that the work I’m doing does give me. I really do love the work.”

The 84-year-old loves having the opportunity to tell different stories and explore different trends in cinema.

“It constantly changes, and the people change, and the mission and the opportunity change. And it just makes for an interesting way to live your life,” the actor added.

Getty Harrison Ford attends Apple TV’s “Shrinking” special FYC event at Quality Italian on May 2, 2026 in New York City.

Recently, Harrison Ford received his first Emmy nomination for his latest role, “Shrinking.” In the Apple TV series, he plays a therapist struggling with Parkinson’s. While the 84-year-old feels honored to receive the nomination, he isn’t trying to compare himself with anyone else.

“I don’t think there’s anything competitive about creativity, and I don’t understand the need to compare and contrast one person’s work to another’s. If you like it, you like it; if you don’t like it, look at something else,” he told Variety.

“I’m grateful, but I would have done what I did — and I’ll do what I’m doing — regardless of whether it’s deemed worthy of mention or not,” Ford added. “Because it’s what I do. It’s what I love doing. I love telling stories. I love pretending to be somebody else.”

Getty Harrison Ford poses with the 61st SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award award during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 1, 2026.

A Hollywood Exec Once Told the Actor He Had No Career in Show Business

Getty Portrait taken on August 30, 1993, in Paris shows actor Harrison Ford as he promotes the film “The Fugitive” directed by Andrew Davis.

Today, Harrison Ford is a household name with a career spanning multiple decades. However, one Hollywood executive didn’t think he was cut out for the spotlight.

In the 1966 film, “Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round,” Ford had an uncredited part as a bellboy with only one line. Despite the small part, an executive felt outraged over the delivery and demanded to speak to the young actor immediately.

“I got called into the office of the head of the new talent program, a man named Jerry Tokofsky. He was a few years older than me, so that allowed him to call me boy,” Ford remembered while speaking to Ted Danson.

Getty Harrison Ford attends the 28th Annual Deauville Film Festival on September 3, 2002 in Deauville, France.

“‘Boy,’ he said, ‘You’re never going to make it in this business. I saw the dailies from yesterday. I’m going to tell you a story. The first time Tony Curtis ever walked on a stage, he delivered a bag of groceries. You took one look at that guy, and you said, ‘That’s a movie star.’ And I leaned across the desk and said, ‘I thought you were supposed to think it was a grocery delivery boy,'” the “Indiana Jones” star shared.

Tokofsky ultimately threw Harrison Ford out of his office, but thankfully was completely wrong about his career. After landing the role of Han Solo in “Star Wars,” he went on to easily secure larger roles.

Fans wish the Hollywood legend a happy birthday and many more to come.