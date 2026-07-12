Harrison Ford Goes Shirtless During LA Bike Ride Ahead of 84th Birthday – Photos

Harrison Ford confidently showed off his fit physique ahead of his 84th birthday.

The “Indiana Jones” actor was spotted on Saturday, enjoying a solo bike ride on a sunny afternoon in Los Angeles. Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed Ford going shirtless as he changed out of his cycling gear next to his vehicle, with his bicycle mounted on a rear bike rack.

The “Star Wars” actor unveiled his toned arms in black cycling bib shorts, paired with white striped socks and black cycling shoes. He completed the sporty look with sunglasses and a white cycling helmet.

At one point, Ford slipped into a white shirt before continuing his bike ride in the city.

How Harrison Ford Stays Fit in His 80s

Ford, who is turning 84 on July 13, has always maintained an active and healthy lifestyle.

In June, the Oscar-nominee revealed that training remains a key part of his routine.

“I believe in training for injury prevention more than anything else. I’m an old fart, and I need to protect myself,” the actor said, per Men’s Health.

Ford also shared the activities that help him stay in shape, including cycling and playing tennis.

“I’m active physically. I play tennis, I ride my bike, I do a little work in the gym,” Ford told FilmInsideNYC.

As for his diet, Ford previously revealed that he mainly eats “vegetables and fish, no dairy, no meat.”

Harrison Ford Embraces Aging



In 2023, Ford shared his positive outlook on aging. The “Blade Runner” star said he has no desire to be young again and is content embracing this stage of his life.

“I don’t want to be young again,” Ford told PEOPLE. “I was young, and now I enjoy being old.”

He continued, “You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age—richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you’ve been spending getting to being old— and there’s a certain ease in it for me.”

Despite his age, Ford made it clear that he’s not planning on retiring anytime soon.

“That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts,” Ford told Variety in 2025.

Getty Harrison Ford

In March, Ford received the Life Achievement honor during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards. During his speech, he reflected on his decades-long career, calling himself a “lucky guy.”

“I feel incredibly grateful for this kind attention, but to be clear, I’m also quite humbled,” Ford said. “I’m in a room of actors, many of whom are here because they’ve been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work. Well, I’m here to receive a prize for being alive.”

Ford started his acting career in 1966. Over the years, he’s starred on many projects, including “Apocalypse Now,” “The Fugitive,” “Air Force One,” “Patriot Games,” “Witness,” and more.

Most recently, Ford stars as Paul in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking.” The fourth season of the series is currently in production and is set to release in 2027.