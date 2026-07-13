Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Emotional Health Update, Reveals Slow Return to Dance

Carrie Ann Inaba shared an emotional update about her ongoing health journey, revealing that she’s slowly returning to the dance floor again. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge admitted it was “scary” when dancing was taken from her due to illness.

On July 12, Inaba took to Instagram to share a health update as she continues to navigate the autoimmune condition Sjogren’s disease.

Alongside an image of her sitting with her legs up, sporting jazz dance shoes and pointing her toes, she shared, “I still don’t leave the house much (Having health issues can create a lot of fear of uncertainty — we already live with so much uncertainty because of the illness), but I’ve been feeling better and better in a holistic way.”

The “DWTS” judge also gave a hopeful update about her return to dancing again.

“And I’ve been able to schedule private lessons in a few forms of dance, and it has brought my soul back into my body very slowly,” she wrote. “I’m afraid of the pain my body is capable of producing, so going very slowly, is the only healthy option. Rebuilding neurons and connections made of love with my own body is the true healing.”

“My body, moving my body was always such a huge part of who I am,” Inaba continued. “And when it was taken from me, it was scary. But as with all things, God has a plan. And somehow, the simplest things feel so rich and profound. Learning my body and who it is today is a process of discovery and directives and the balance between the two.”

Inaba added, “This photo really captures who I am for some reason and I just wanted to share today. When I look at my little toes trying to remember how to point without all the pain signals stopping me before I can start, I am happy. I am content. I am grateful.”

Fans Share Messages of Support

Inaba’s fans lit up the comments section with messages of love and support.

“Thank you for sharing. Your words hit home with me,” one fan wrote. “I never knew the pain my body could create until Lupus.”

Inaba responded, “It’s wild that our bodies are capable of that. I have come to believe that pain is a signal. A cry of distress from our body that something has to change. And while it feels like our body has turned against us, what brings me out of it, is remembering that my body loves me and is the tangible aspect and partner to my spirit.”

She continued, “When we listen to each other and work together I can get through my flares with more ease and grace. And some days, it is just a bed day. And that’s okay too. If I give myself grace I’ve noticed that other people do as well. I hope you have a good day. Sending you a hug. And gratitude for sharing.”

Others shared their hopes for Inaba’s healing, with comments including, “Rebuilding that connection with yourself is everything,” “Sending healing vibes ❤️,” and “Finding joy in the small steps.”