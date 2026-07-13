What to Watch on Paramount+ This Week: Binge Taylor Sheridan’s Complete ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 1

Paramount+ is adding a mix of original series, reality television, blockbuster movies and classic favorites this week, giving subscribers plenty to watch throughout mid-July.

Leading the lineup is the season 1 finale of Taylor Sheridan’s “Dutton Ranch,” along with the return of “Big Brother,” new original programming and an extensive library of movies and television series.

Whether you’re looking for a new drama, nostalgic comfort viewing or a reality competition binge, here’s what’s worth adding to your watchlist.

Taylor Sheridan’s Universe Includes Hits Like ‘Dutton Ranch’ & ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

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One of the biggest additions to Paramount+ this month is the complete first season of Taylor Sheridan’s “Dutton Ranch,” with the season 1 finale having aired on July 3.

The newest series in Sheridan’s expanding television universe follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they leave Montana behind to start over on a sprawling 7,000-acre ranch in South Texas. Carter joins them as they navigate a new chapter, facing challenges from neighboring ranchers and adjusting to unfamiliar territory.

Now that all of season 1 is available, fans can binge the entire series from start to finish.

Those looking for even more content from the “Yellowstone” creator can also stream several of his earlier hits on Paramount+.

“1883” remains one of the highest-rated entries in the “Yellowstone” universe. The limited series follows the Dutton family’s dangerous journey west as they leave Tennessee behind in search of a new life in Montana. Led by Sam Elliott’s Civil War veteran Shea Brennan, the series explores the hardships of frontier life while telling the origin story of the Yellowstone ranch.

Another standout is “Mayor of Kingstown,” starring Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky. Set in a fictional Michigan town built around the prison system, the crime drama follows the McLusky family’s efforts to maintain a fragile balance between prison officials, gangs and local power brokers.

‘Big Brother’ Returns Along With New Paramount+ Originals

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Reality television fans have another major reason to tune in this week.

Season 28 of “Big Brother” officially premiered on July 9, kicking off another summer of competitions, alliances and live evictions. Paramount+ subscribers can also access the show’s live feeds, allowing viewers to watch the houseguests around the clock.

Classic TV Favorites Are Also Streaming

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Subscribers looking for something familiar have plenty of options.

Comedy fans can revisit all five seasons of “Key & Peele,” featuring the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series that launched Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key into household names.

Reality competition lovers can stream dozens of seasons of “The Challenge,” which has evolved from an MTV spinoff into one of television’s longest-running competition franchises.

Meanwhile, “Beverly Hills, 90210” remains available in its entirety, giving viewers the chance to revisit one of the defining teen dramas of the 1990s.

Movies Worth Adding to Your Watchlist

July also brought dozens of popular films to Paramount+.

Some of the biggest additions include “Deepwater Horizon,” “Focus,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Good Boys,” “Super 8,” “The Ring,” “The Untouchables,” “The Expendables” collection, “City of God,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Vacation,” “Young Adult” and “Serendipity.”

Families also received a wave of children’s programming at the start of July, including multiple seasons of “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Garfield and Friends,” “Goosebumps,” “The Magic School Bus” and a new “PAW Patrol” special.