Nostalgic ’80s Movies Streaming on Paramount+

The ‘80s are making a major comeback. Over the past two decades, movies set in the ’80s have exploded into mainstream consumption. Films such as “Totally Killer” (2023), “Lisa Frankenstein” (2024) and “Summer of 84” (2018), although recently released, have captivated audiences with ’80s nostalgia and inspired a hunger for the originals. With streaming platforms growing and leaning into the classics to fuel the ’80s craze, here is a list of entertaining, thrilling, and nostalgic ’80s movies streaming now on Paramount+.

Classic ’80s Comedies

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986)

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“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” starring Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, and Jennifer Grey, is one of the most iconic and well-known films of its time. The plot follows teen Ferris Bueller (played by Matthew Broderick), who fakes an illness in order to skip school with his best friend Cameron (played by Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane (played by Mia Sara). The classic comedy takes its audience on a playful adventure full of shenanigans, meddling sisters, and principals out for revenge.

‘Airplane’ (1980)

“Airplane,” starring Leslie Nielsen, Julie Hagerty, Robert Hays, and Jonathan Banks, is a humorous and clever comedy. The plot a former pilot who must land a plane after the crew becomes horribly ill with food poisoning, all while trying to reconnect with his flight attendant ex-girlfriend, and dealing with a series of very unfortunate events.

‘The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!’ (1988)

Another Leslie Nielsen classic, “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!,” follows Lt. Frank Drebin, a clumsy and somewhat inept policeman who must stumble his way through solving a wicked plot against Queen Elizabeth II, while uncovering a deeper mystery in the process. The comical film also stars Priscilla Presley and Ricardo Montalban.

Action & Adventure ’80s Movies

‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981)

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“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” starring Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, and Alfred Molina, is the first of the exemplary Indiana Jones movies. The plot follows the professor, archaeologist, and fortune hunter, Indiana Jones, as he embarks on a mission to find the Ark and the Covenant.

‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ (1984)

The legend continues! “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” is an action-packed and darker sequel, starring Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, and Ke Huy Quan. The plot follows Indiana Jones as he strives to retrieve sacred stones, rescue kidnapped children, and uncover the mysteries behind a perilous temple.

‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989)

The beloved third film, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” follows Indy and his father as they team up to quest for the Holy Grail. Humorous, engaging, and daring, this film dives into adventure and the father-son relationship. It stars Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, and Alison Doody.

‘Top Gun’ (1986)

We can’t talk about ’80s action movies without mentioning Tony Scott’s “Top Gun.” This is one of the quintessentially ’80s movies, filled with hit songs and shirtless Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. “Top Gun” doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it has everything you’d want to feel those warm ’80s feelings.

Iconic Thriller & Horror ’80s Movies

‘Friday the 13th’ (1980)

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“Friday the 13th,” starring Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, and Kevin Bacon, is a quintessential slasher film that produced a prolonged and substantial impact on the horror world. The plot follows a group of camp counselors who are terrorized by a masked killer.

‘Friday the 13th Part 2’ (1981)

The sequel, “Friday the 13th Part 2,” starring Amy Steel, John Furey, and Adrienne King, takes place five years after the events of the first movie. It introduces new characters and solidifies Jason Voorhees as an iconic horror villain.

‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’ (1984)

“Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,” starring Ted White, Corey Feldman, Kimberly Beck, and Crispin Glover, is the fourth movie of the horror franchise. It follows Jason Voorhees as he continues his murder spree and targets a boy named Tommy Jarvis (played by Corey Feldman).

‘Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning’ (1985)

The fifth installment of the horror franchise, “Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning,” follows an institutionalized Tommy Jarvis years after his horrific encounter with Jason Voorhees. The film stars John Shepherd, Shavar Ross, and Tiffany Helm.

‘Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives’ (1986)

“Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives,” starring Tom Matthews, Jennifer Cooke, and C. J. Graham, follows an adult Tommy who accidentally resurrects Jason Voorhees, leading to another gruesome spree of murders at Crystal Lake. The film is known for introducing a supernatural take on the legend of Jason Voorhees.

‘Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

“Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood” introduces new characters to the franchise. The plot follows a teenage Tina Shepard who possesses telekinetic powers and accidentally releases Jason from his grave. The film stars Lar Park Lincoln and Kane Hodder.