Adam Sandler ‘Said Yes Right Away’ When Asked to Officiate Wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Many Swifties were surprised to discover that Adam Sandler officiated the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

However, wedding guests have widely confirmed that he was the perfect choice for the job, striking just the right balance between heartfelt and hilarious.

Adam Sandler Had Zero Hesitation

When Sandler was first approached about presiding over the ceremony while Swift and Kelce exhanged vows in front of a thousand guests at Madison Square Garden, his response was immediate.

A source told People that the former “Saturday Night Live” star “said yes right away” when asked to play such a key role in the nuptials.

“He was incredibly honored to be part of such a special day,” the source added.

Sandler Was the ‘Perfect Person’ for the Job

People’s source also insisted that Sandler was the “perfect person” to take on that role. The reason: Sandler has “been happily married for so many years” to wife Jackie.

In fact, so smitten is Sandler with his spouse, People reminded, that he celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary by sending her a sweet message written in the sky, courtesy of a skywriting airplane he hired for the occasion.

His Goal as Officiant Was to ‘Speak from the Heart’

According to the source, Sandler specifically avoided putting together something big and showy, so as not to overshadow the bride and groom.

“He wasn’t trying to find the perfect words or make it this big production,” the source continued. “He just wanted to speak from the heart and pass along a little wisdom that he’s gained from his own happy marriage.”

Kelce’s Coach Gave Sandler High Marks

Among the wedding guests to share their impressions was Andy Reid, coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a subsequent press conference, he revealed what Sandler had told the Chiefs tight end and his bride. “Adam Sandler did the ceremony there, and he told them, ‘Keep kissing,'” Reid said, as reported by Deseret News. “So, in its simplest form, that’s a good thing. It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss. And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won’t have problems.”

Added Reid: “He even mentioned that if maybe you did have a small argument, to finish it with a kiss and make sure that you work it out. And as simple as that is, I thought it was wise words.”

Reid also praised Sandler’s performance as wedding officiant. “In a simple, hysterical way, he was phenomenal,” Reid continued. “He’s crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor. But, that part there I thought, pretty good advice, in its simplest form.”

Sandler Had Become Friendly with the Bride and Groom

Sandler cast Kelce for a small role in his Netflix movie “Happy Gilmore 2,” which led to the two men becoming fast friends.

Meanwhile, Sandler has also gotten to know Swift — courtesy of his Swiftie daughters. “My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm,” he said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”