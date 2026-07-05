Andy Reid Reveals the Marriage Advice Adam Sandler Gave at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is sharing one of the memorable moments from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding, revealing the simple relationship advice officiant Adam Sandler offered during the ceremony.

Speaking at an event in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, Reid reflected on Sandler’s role in officiating the couple’s wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, according to the Deseret News.

While joking about the comedian’s personality, the longtime NFL coach praised the actor for delivering a heartfelt ceremony filled with humor.

Reid Opened Up About the Advice

“Adam Sandler conducted the service there and he told me, ‘Keep kissing.’ In its simplest form. That’s a good thing,” Reid said. “It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss… And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems.”

Reid laughed as he described Sandler as “crazy,” but added that the actor was “phenomenal” and “did a great job” leading the ceremony with “a lot of humor.”

His wife, Tammy Reid, who has been married to the coach since 1981, quickly backed up the advice, telling the audience that her husband already follows the routine.

“He does that,” she said.

Sandler may have been the perfect person to offer relationship wisdom.

The “Happy Gilmore 2” star has been married to wife Jackie Sandler since 2003. Together, they share two daughters, Sadie Sandler, 20, and Sunny Sandler, 17.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, tied the knot after three years together in a lavish New York City celebration attended by family, friends and numerous celebrity guests.

The evening also featured musical performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, adding to the event’s already impressive guest list.

Fans may eventually get an even closer look at the festivities.

The Wedding Was Filmed

According to a recent report, the couple reportedly documented their entire wedding weekend, fueling speculation that a behind-the-scenes documentary is in the works.

While nothing has been officially announced, reports claim cameras captured everything from the planning process through the celebration itself.

The speculation intensified after signs referencing a “film shoot” were reportedly spotted around Madison Square Garden in the days leading up to the ceremony.

Reports have also suggested the finished project could be shared privately with guests as part of a thank-you package, though those claims have not been confirmed by Swift or Kelce.

Additional glimpses of the celebration have surfaced through guests. Exclusive footage published by the Daily Mail showed the iconic arena transformed into a lush, garden-inspired venue with towering trees, greenery and elegant décor.

Guests reportedly walked through hidden doors behind the altar into a whimsical reception space as Young Hearts Run Free played throughout the room.

Whether a documentary ultimately materializes remains to be seen. For now, Reid’s comments have offered fans another behind-the-scenes story from one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity weddings — along with one piece of marriage advice he clearly believes is worth remembering.