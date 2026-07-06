Gabby Barrett Recalls Sleeping in Car With Family Before ‘American Idol’ Fame

Gabby Barrett didn’t win “American Idol” during season 16, but she finished third and went on to find success as a country-pop star, releasing two albums since her debut on the series in 2018, as well as a Christmas record.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Barrett opened up more than ever about her family life before fame, which included “being at the bottom” and sleeping in their family car before her life-changing Idol audition.

Gabby Barrett Shares Family Struggles Before “American Idol” Launched Her to Stardom

Getty Gabby Barrett performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day two of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gabby Barrett reflected on how her family’s financial struggles shaped her into a stronger, more grounded person before rising to fame on “American Idol.”

Speaking with Fox News, the “I Hope” songstress, who grew up in Pittsburgh with six siblings, shared how both of her parents worked tirelessly to provide the best life they could for the family, even though times were difficult.

“There were times… he couldn’t pay the light bill or the lights got pulled, and we had to pack up sandwiches in the car because we couldn’t afford to stop at the drive-through,” she shared.

In fact, Barrett explained how her father would “sacrifice a lot” to help her as she sought a career in music.

“When I was getting ready to go onto ‘American Idol’ I remember we all slept in the car. There were like a couple dogs in the car too. It was just crazy. So I understand, you know, what being at the bottom and what kind of being at the top looks like,” she said.

Barrett continued, “And I really appreciate my parents for instilling a hard work ethic in me because I do understand it. And there are challenges that come along with it. But I’m really thankful for that.”

Barrett auditioned for Idol at just 18-years-old and finished in third place on season 16. The season was won by Maddie Poppe, with Caleb Lee Hutchinson coming in second. Speaking of her time on the show, Barrett told the outlet, “I’m proud of where I’ve come from then, and it’s been such a fun ride ever since.”

Barrett & Her Husband Cade Foehner Met on Idol & Will Soon Be Celebrating 7 Years of Marriage

Getty Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Barrett’s “American Idol” experience not only led her to find success in country music, but she also walked away with a partner, falling in love with Cade Foehner, who also competed on the same season.

According to People, the couple got engaged in March 2019, with Foehner getting down on one knee in Los Angeles, with the couple returning to the same hotel where they first met when they began their Idol experience. They wed that October in Garrison, Texas, when Barrett was 19, and Foehner was 23.

In fact, Barrett shared an unreleased song titled “Young” in April, a track reflecting on getting married at a young age and the public’s opinions surrounding the couple’s decision to do so.

In an Instagram video, Barrett sings the meaningful lyrics to her unreleased track while strumming her guitar.

“Young, everyone says we’re too young / Supposed to be single and dancing with strangers, waiting on tables / Just starting out, having fun…They say we should just take our time, slow it down / But I didn’t mean to need you like the air that I’m breathing / Baby, you didn’t plan on me now.”

“This wasn’t the “smart choice”. But 8 years later.. @cadefoehner ❤️,” she captioned her post.

The couple has since welcomed three children and will be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary this October.