Country Star Nate Smith Reveals He’s Lost More Than 70 Pounds: ‘I Just Feel Better’

Nate Smith is celebrating a major health milestone.

@natesmithmusic Here we go!!!! FINALLY some new music. Warning: This song is a sad one… ALSO be awesome and hit the PS link in bio. ♬ Break Up Like That – Nate Smith

The country singer recently revealed that he has lost more than 70 pounds and is still working toward his goal of getting below 200 pounds. Speaking with People at the Sports Illustrated and Tight End University’s Tight Ends & Friends Concert in Nashville, Nate shared that he once weighed around 275 pounds and hopes to eventually reach 185 pounds.

“I think I want to get under 200 pounds,” he said. “So I was like 275 pounds, somewhere in that world. But I want to get down to like 185 pounds again.”

Why Nate Decided to Make a Change

Getty Nate Smith attending the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.

For Nate, the transformation has been about much more than the number on the scale.

The “Bulletproof” singer said maintaining his energy on stage has become one of his biggest motivations, explaining that performing at his best is part of taking care of his fans.

“Keeping the energy on stage,” he said, “because I think that takes care of the fans.” He’s also noticed major improvements in his everyday life. “I just feel better,” Nate shared. “It’s nice to be able to wear clothes that I like.”

The difference has even shown up in his wardrobe. “This is a large,” he said while pointing to the shirt he was wearing. “I’ve been double X for the last five or six years, so I’m feeling really good.”

His Weight-Loss Journey Started After a Health Scare

Getty Nate Smith attended the SONIC event.

Nate previously revealed that his lifestyle change began after suffering a serious upper respiratory infection in November 2024.

The experience pushed him to rethink his eating habits and cut back on alcohol. By focusing on eating more protein and making healthier choices, he lost 55 pounds in just four months. Even so, Nate has been open about the challenges that come with changing lifelong habits.

“I still struggle with some binge eating,” he admitted. “And if I want to have it, I’m going to have it.”

Rather than cutting out his favorite foods completely, Nate said he’s trying to enjoy them in moderation. “I want to find a way to make it a treat versus a lifestyle thing,” he explained. “If I decide I’m going to have mac and cheese, it’s okay.”

Before losing more than 70 pounds, Smith said he found himself in what felt like a depression brought on by binge drinking. “It was rough. I knew I was hurting myself, but I couldn’t stop,” he previously told People. “It was like looking at this mountain and wondering, ‘How do I get up there?’ I didn’t even know where to start.”

Nate Says He’s Not Finished Yet

Getty Nate Smith attending the SONIC event.

Although he’s already lost more than 70 pounds, Nate says he’s still working toward his ultimate goal.

The country star previously admitted that starting his health journey felt overwhelming, saying he once looked at it “like looking at this mountain” and didn’t know where to begin. Now, he’s focused less on perfection and more on feeling healthier, stronger, and having the stamina to perform for fans night after night.

While he still has a goal in mind, Nate says the biggest reward so far has been how much better he feels both onstage and in everyday life.