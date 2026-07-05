Taylor Swift Invited ‘Anyone She’s Ever Talked To’—Here’s Who Didn’t Attend Her Wedding

Taylor Swift’s star-studded wedding was the event of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with 1,000 guests in attendance at Madison Square Garden. Notable celebrities who attended included Zoe Kravitz and Selena Gomez. ’90s movie star Adam Sandler even officiated the wedding, a 12-hour celebration that stretched into the next day. The couple also hosted a dinner the night before for 100 of their nearest and dearest, and the entire wedding had a no-phone policy to respect their privacy. Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac even popped in for a jaw-dropping performance that lit up the Garden, while Swift’s dress was already being hailed as the next Princess Diana-level fashion moment.

Taylor Swift Shared Her Wedding Guest List Strategy

Play

Now, the buzz has shifted to who wasn’t there, especially after Swift said on “The Graham Norton Show” shortly after her engagement that she planned to invite anyone she’d ever talked to.

“I’m so excited about it. I know it’s going to be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount of invitations and people are in the bubble, right? And you have to evaluate your relationship with them to see whether they should be there. I’m not gonna do that,” she said.

Considering that stance, several high-profile names were notably absent from the blowout celebration. Many may have been traveling or tied up with other commitments, but we’ve rounded up some of the biggest stars who missed the season’s most talked-about wedding, including Prince William, who has previously ducked questions about whether he’d be involved in the couple’s big day.

Blake Lively was Noticeably Absent From the Celebration

Getty Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift, and actress Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

There has been plenty of speculation over whether Blake Lively would attend Swift’s wedding after the “Gossip Girl” star’s text messages surfaced; fans have questioned whether the former BFFs remain as close as they once were. Lively wasn’t in attendance, and photos showed her at a horse show in Lake Placid on the night of the rehearsal dinner. Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was also upstate with her, meaning the pair both missed the festivities at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks Weren’t at the Wedding

Getty Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Swift became one of the biggest celebrity storylines during this year’s NBA Finals, sparking rumors that the New York Knicks’ starting lineup had been invited to the wedding, but they were not in attendance.

Why Harry Styles Skipped Taylor Swift’s Nuptials

Getty Harry Styles and Taylor Swift speak during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena.

While exes aren’t usually invited to weddings, Styles is engaged to one of Swift’s best friends, prompting speculation that he might make an appearance. The two were rumored to have dated in the early 2010s, but have long since moved on. At the time of the wedding, Styles was on an international tour and stayed in London.