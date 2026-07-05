Adele Steps Out at the British Grand Prix as Fans Praise Her Look

Adele made a rare public appearance over the weekend, delighting fans as she attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone while also opening up about the special bond she shares with her teenage son.

The Grammy-winning singer was among the celebrities spotted at the Formula 1 event on Sunday, where fans watched Charles Leclerc take the checkered flag.

Adele Rocked the Casual Look

Adele, 38, embraced the racing atmosphere by wearing a T-shirt honoring 2025 Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris and his McLaren team.

She completed the casual look with a delicate necklace featuring the word “Mummy,” a subtle tribute to her role as mom to 13-year-old son Angelo.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the singer’s appearance.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

“She’s so cute,” another commented.

A third added, “Looking amazing as always Adele.”

The outing came just days after Adele offered a rare glimpse into her life as a mother while visiting the McLaren Technology Centre in England.

In a video shared by McLaren Racing on Friday, July 3, the “Easy On Me” singer toured the facility with McLaren CEO Zak Brown before meeting Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

Adele & Her Son Love Formula 1

During the visit, Brown asked Adele how her son first became interested in motorsports.

She revealed that Angelo’s enthusiasm for racing began a few years ago.

“He just sort of asked about it a couple of years ago and I was like, ‘Alright,’” Adele said. “I don’t know many teenagers now that have an actual passion. So I’m really trying to encourage it.”

When Brown asked whether Angelo had become “obsessed” with karting, Adele laughed and admitted she’s just as invested.

“Obsessed! But I’m also obsessed.”

She explained that supporting her son’s interests has unexpectedly become one of their favorite ways to spend time together.

“When your kid has an interest, you have to get into it,” Adele said. “And more importantly, I think you have to be interested in it.”

The singer added that she never imagined Formula 1 would become something the two could enjoy together.

“I wasn’t expecting to bond with my soon-to-be 14-year-old son about something so passionate where we argue about drivers,” she shared.

“But it’s fun to have that interaction with a teenage boy in 2026. I wasn’t expecting it.”

Adele Has Been Spotted at Races Before

Adele has become an increasingly familiar face in the Formula 1 paddock in recent years.

In October 2025, she attended the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, where she visited the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team garage and posed for photos with drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The team later shared the image on Instagram with the simple caption, “Iconic.”

Although Adele largely keeps her personal life private, she has occasionally spoken about motherhood and the close relationship she shares with Angelo, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Her son has even made subtle appearances throughout her music career, contributing his voice to moments on both her “25” and “30” albums.

With her latest appearance at Silverstone and candid comments about their shared love of racing, Adele offered another rare look into family life—showing that Formula 1 has become more than just a hobby.

It’s now something she and Angelo genuinely enjoy experiencing together, from following their favorite drivers to debating race results and cheering from the sidelines.