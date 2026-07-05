Harry Styles Shouts Out Former One Direction Bandmates at Final Wembley Show

Harry Styles has just concluded a record-breaking 12-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium. Styles has been flooded with accolades for the shows, in support of his new album “Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally.”

During the final date of his historic sold-out residency, the singer offered a rare tribute to the boy band that catapulted him to superstardom.

A Heartfelt Thanks to his Comrades in One Direction

Addressing the 80,000 fans in attendance, he took it all full circle by thanking his former bandmates in One Direction. Strangers when they met while auditioning for Simon Cowell‘s U.K. TV talent contest “The X Factor” back in 2010, Cowell assembled the teenagers into a group. He then molded them into what was, at their peak, the most popular boy band on the planet. The members all embarked on solo careers after the group split up in 2016, going on what was then called an “indefinite hiatus.”

“I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey,” Styles told the audience.

“I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything,” he continued, referencing the tragic passing of 1D member Liam Payne in 2024.

He concluded by acknowledging just how much the other four members of One Direction had contributed to his own rise as a wildly successful solo artist. “None of this would be possible,” Styles added, “I wouldn’t be here without you, thank you so much.”

Harry Styles Welcomed a Special Guest for His Final Wembley Concert

The show turned even more emotional when Styles welcomed his sister, Gemma Styles, onto the Wembley stage.

“This is not somewhere I’ve ever wanted to be,” she told the crowd. “That said, this is not a normal evening. My little brother is about to finish a record-breaking 12-night run. And I’m gonna keep this pretty short because I don’t know how you do this quite frankly …”

She then addressed her brother directly. “I don’t think of you as this at all in day-to-day life,” she continued. “I think of you as a brother and an uncle and a best friend. And seeing the incredible community that has formed around you is just indescribable, really.”

She concluded by declaring, “Thank you to everyone who has been there with you over the last 12 nights and the last 16 years.”

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Performing for a Million Fans During an Astounding 12-Night Residency

Now that it’s concluded, Harry Styles’ sold-out Wembley residency has become one for the history books.

Over the course of those 12 shows, Styles has demonstrated he’s no flash in the pan by performing to a combined audience exceeding one million. That broke a long-standing record for the storied stadium, with Styles shattering the record for most shows played at Wembley by a single artist (Coldplay played 10 Wembley shows in 2025, while Taylor Swift delivered eight during her Eras Tour).

Opening Act Shania Twain Lit Up Wembley

Meanwhile, Styles pulled out all the stops when it came to selecting an opening act for his Wembley shows. None other than Canadian music icon Shania Twain served as his supporting act throughout his Wembley run.

As fans know, Styles and Twain struck up a friendship after he asked her to join him during his headlining set at Coachella in 2022, and they’ve become close pals since then.

Just ahead of the final Wembley date, Twain took to Instagram to ask fans if they were “ready to go totally crazy one more time?”

Coming Soon: 30 Nights of Styles at Madison Square Garden

Coming up in his ongoing Together, Together tour will be a 30-night residency at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

Given that those 30 shows will be his only U.S. dates, frenzied fans whipped up presale chaos with Ticketmaster. When more than 11.5 million fans registering to purchase tickets, the resulting queues were in the hundreds of thousands. All told, Styles will perform for an estimated 585,000 fans during those MSG shows.

Styles is scheduled to perform each Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, beginning August 26 through to the final date on October 31 — which is already being dubbed “Harryween.”