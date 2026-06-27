Harry Styles Sparks Concern After Scary Onstage Incident – VIDEO

Harry Styles left fans worried during his Wembley concert after he appeared to choke on water before collapsing to the stage.

On Friday, the former One Direction member performed amid the hottest day recorded in the UK this month, with temperatures reaching 37.5 °C in London.

Videos circulating on social media captured Styles attempting his famous “whale” water spit before he appeared to choke.

He then dropped to his knees before collapsing onto the stage, appearing to continue coughing and struggling for a few seconds.

Harry Styles Appears to Collapse Amid Extreme Heat at Wembley Show

Style managed to get back up to a seated position, but fans were left worried about the singer.

One concertgoer who witnessed the incident recalled what happened to the singer at the time.

“As Harry ran down the stage for the final time in preparation for his famous whale he sprayed the crowd before he then started to cough,” the fan told the Daily Mail. “Managing to suppress his chokes, he performed the whale before falling to the floor where he lay on his back and continued to cough and splutter!”

The worried fan noted the extreme heat at the time, saying, “After the first two songs, he took off his jacket and his shirt was already soaked with sweat, and he was like ‘oh god look at that! I’ve only done 2 songs!”

Styles’ apparent onstage collapse came just days after he urged concertgoers to look after one another as temperatures soared in the UK.

“We’re going to look after each other. Please try to stay hydrated,” Styles said during his June 12 concert. “If you need anything at any point, please let me know, we can stop at any time.”

He added, “It’s all good. We’re gonna look after each other, have fun, dance, get sweaty, sing, scream if you wanna go faster.”

Fans Left Worried After Harry Styles’ Scary Onstage Incident

Concerned fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support after the frightening onstage incident.

One concertgoer shared, “I was there and was genuinely concerned!! It was so hot.”

Someone commented, “When he fell to his knees, my heart stopped in shock. Harry is incredible. It surely takes immense strength and stamina to perform in these temperatures.”

Another wrote, “I keep hearing how hot it is in London rn. I know he’s healthy, but he’s working like a madman in that heat.”

A fan added, “Think he was exhausted. He was sweating so much. It was so hot, and he had coughed a few times, so maybe his asthma was playing up. He put on an amazing show in crazy heat.”

Last week, Styles earned praise from his fans after stopping his performance to check on a young fan in the audience who appeared distressed while searching for her sister.

“You can’t find your sister? What’s your sister’s name?” the singer asked, before flagging down the security to help them. “You looked very concerned.”

Styles then signaled a thumbs up to the security, asking if they had found her. “You’re good? Have you found her? Is she there? She’s there. We’re good,” the singer confirmed before continuing his performance.