Britney Spears’ Sons Make Surprise Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Britney Spears’ sons have largely stayed out of the spotlight over the years. However, that changed in a big way this week. Sean Preston and Jayden Federline are all grown up now and made their surprise runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, stepping onto one of fashion’s biggest stages and marking a major milestone in their first time walking the runway.

Making Their Runway Debut

Spears’ sons made their runway debut on Friday, June 26, at Paris Fashion Week.

Walking the runway for the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show, we saw Sean Preston, 20, work the runway while modeling a chic long black silk jacket with a monochromatic black shirt and tie. He paired it all together with jeans and finished the look with shiny black shoes.

In the same show, Jayden Federline, 19, was also seen working that runway. He could be seen strutting the runway in a pair of faded blue jeans with a fitted white tank top and dark brown loafers. Jayden accessorized the look with a leather belt and layered chains hanging down from his waistline.

Celebrities in Attendance

The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer’s sons weren’t the only famous faces walking the runway. Also on the runway was three-time Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone, who stunned in a black-and-white look at 68 years old.

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and singer Maluma were in attendance.

Madonna was also at Paris Fashion Week. The pop diva showed up wearing a red minidress, which allowed her to show off her legs thanks to a scalloped hemline.

To complete the look, she wore nude fishnet stockings and accessorized with pink and black heels

To finish off the look, she wore nude fishnet stockings and accessorized with pink and black heels, and covered her face with sunglasses.

Spears’ Relationship With Sons

Spears, 44, married Kevin Federline in 2004 in Los Angeles. In 2005 and 2006, the couple welcomed their two sons, but then they divorced in 2007.

At the time, Federline, 48, retained majority custody. Spears was ordered to pay $40,000 a month in child support.

In 2024, Jayden turned 18, and Spears made her final payment to her former backup dancers.

Since that final payment, the “Toxic” singer has seemingly become closer to her sons. In April, Sean Preston added “Spears” to his social media account while leaving Federline’s name out.

After her DUI arrest in March 2026, her boys have been supportive, according to Page Six.

An insider told Page Six in April, “She’s been spiraling the last couple of years. And things weren’t going great, and now with the boys reentering her life, fully, this was a great opportunity.”

The source continued, “It’s just been really great for them to spend all of this time with their mom. Britney loves them both equally. They are her whole world.”

Britney has stated that her time with her sons has been “an absolute gift” and “the biggest joy” for her.