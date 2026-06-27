Sharon Stone, 68, Makes Stunning Runway Return After More Than 30 Years (PHOTOS)

More than 30 years after she last stepped onto a runway, Sharon Stone has come full circle. The Oscar-nominated actress returned to the catwalk on June 26, making a striking appearance in Vetements’ Spring 2027 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Inside Sharon Stone’s Runway Return at Paris Fashion Week

Sharon Stone’s appearance at the Vetements show marked her first time on a runway since 1993, when she walked in Valentino’s Spring 1994 presentation during Paris Fashion Week.

Long before she became a Hollywood leading lady, Stone launched her career as a model, making her return to the catwalk a fitting homecoming.

For the show, Stone embraced Vetements’ bold aesthetic in an oversized black blazer layered over a crisp white button-down shirt, paired with leather thigh-high boots and a backward necktie.

She completed the look with a sleek, center-parted blonde bob, soft taupe eye makeup, and a deep burgundy lip.

Sharon Stone’s Modeling Career Came Before Hollywood Fame

Getty Actress Sharon Stone

Long before Hollywood made her a household name, Stone built her career as a model in the fashion world.

Even as her acting career soared with films like “Basic Instinct,” she maintained strong ties to fashion.

Over the years, she walked for renowned designers including Valentino Garavani and Thierry Mugler, proving she was as comfortable on the runway as she was on the big screen.

Before her appearance at Vetements, Stone’s last runway walk came at Paris Fashion Week in 1993, when she closed Valentino’s Spring 1994 show in a bridal-inspired minidress, topped with a lace hat and a sweeping floor-length veil.

Stone’s bond with Valentino Garavani wasn’t limited to fashion.

Getty American actress Sharon Stone, wearing a wedding dress, and Italian fashion designer Valentino greet the audience at the end of his 1994 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection show

The legendary designer became one of her closest collaborators, dressing the actress for countless red carpets over the years as their professional relationship grew into a lasting friendship.

Following Garavani’s death earlier this year at 93, Stone paid a touching tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a throwback photo from the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore one of his embroidered halter-neck gowns, she wrote, “Thank you for your talent, your vision & your friendship. Rest in peace.”

She later added in the comments, “Tomorrow is not promised, cherish today!”

Sharon Stone Says Modeling Still Pays More Than Acting

Getty American actress Sharon Stone

Stone has also spoken openly about the financial toll of a life-altering health crisis.

In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Basic Instinct” star said she lost her life savings after a 2001 stroke, which triggered a brain bleed that lasted nine days and pushed her out of Hollywood.

“I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone,” she told the outlet. “My refrigerator, my phone, everything was in other people’s names. I had zero money.”

Although audiences know her best as an actress, Stone says modeling remains one of the biggest parts of her career.

During a 2025 interview with Business Insider, she revealed that fashion remains her primary source of income. “I’m still modeling, and I still make more money today modeling than in film,” she said. “It’s still a huge part of my reality.”

Her appearance at Vetements’ Spring 2027 show proved that the runway remains a natural fit.