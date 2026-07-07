Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Daughter, 18, Looked Captivating as She ‘Defiantly Returned to the Catwalk’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s daughter, Sunday Rose, 18, has been making a name for herself in the fashion world.

Now, the model has confidently shown up on the runway at the latest Dior fashion show and delivered a captivating performance on the catwalk despite facing doubters.

‘Sunday Strutted’ on the Dior Runway in Paris

Getty Sunday Rose

“Sunday Rose has defiantly returned to the catwalk,” the Daily Mail reported on Monday, July 6. “The nepo baby, 18, hit the runway for Dior’s autumn-winter show at Paris Fashion Week for the second time in a row on Sunday, after making her debut at last year’s show.”

The Daily Mail mentioned that “Sunday strutted in a knitted grey-and-pink coat from the French haute couture label, paired with a printed clutch bag and matching shoes.” Beyond that, “[h]er long straight hair was styled down in a centre parting, while her makeup was kept fresh and minimal.”

“Wearing a pouty expression, Sunday showcased her unusual stomping-style walking technique as she made her way down the runway” the Daily Mail added.

Sunday took to Instagram after the show to share a photo of herself on the runway as well as a video of her making her way around the room as the crowd watched her pass by. She also included a backstage shot of the card displaying the look she wore and a closeup of the label on the coat.

“dior couture round 2🌚🌸,” she wrote in the caption. “EEK thank u @jonathan.anderson @ashleybrokaw @benjaminbruno_ for another wonderful show x”

Although the Daily Mail touches on the fact that there’s been “persistent criticism about [Sunday’s] modelling credentials” and her “heavy-footed stride,” she didn’t seem to be letting that affect her performance.

Sunday Has Wanted to Model in Fashion Shows ‘For So Long’

Getty Sunday Rose

While you might not have been aware of the fact that Sunday has embarked on a modeling career, “those who have been keeping an eye on the next big thing in the industry know that the Nashville talent has been around for quite some time,” according to People.

Sunday “made her runway debut in October 2024,” People added. “Her first major gig came during the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show and saw her strutting her stuff in a white dress and peep-toe heels.”

Getty Sunday Rose, Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show

“I’ve been wanting to do this for so long and so when the offer came through, it was really exciting. And now the day is finally here!” she told Vogue (via People) in a behind-the-scenes video at the time.

Sunday also talked to Nylon in August 2025, about her desire to pursue a career as a model, saying, “Something I’ve always loved about fashion in general is that every brand is so different. Just watching the shows, you can see how each designer expresses themself in a different way through the collection.”

She continued by saying, “Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world.”