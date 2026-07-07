Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Guest Shows Off $6,700 Raffle Prize — Avril Lavigne & Others Won Luxury Items Including a Car

Although many weddings involve guests bringing gifts for the couple who are saying “I do,” those who attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent nuptials were asked not to do so. Instead, the couple opted to give prizes to those who attended their special day.

Of course, as you might expect, they weren’t any ol’ prizes. They were, in fact, both enviable and expensive.

Guests Had to Compete to Be Entered Into the Raffle

First, you might be interested to find out how attendees were entered into the buzz-worthy raffle. “Guests received raffle tickets by participating in games, including skee-ball, miniature golf and a football ring toss,” Page Six reported.

So, who won and what did they get? “Swift and Kelce raffled off several high-end products, including designer bags, at their extravagant wedding reception on Friday night,” Page Six noted. “Other prizes reportedly included Cartier watches and even a 1970 classic Chevy.”

“The Chevelle was the same model that the couple was spotted in on their first date, but with a license plate that read: ‘JUST&T MRD,'” per Page Six.

InStyle also mentioned the fact that “[n]ot only was the vintage car quite a lavish wedding souvenir, it was also a very personal one for the couple. In fact, it’s an exact copy of the car that Kelce and Swift rode off in after the singer made her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023. The car soon became a symbol for T&T fans.”

Although InStyle added that “[i]t’s unknown which lucky guest went home with their very own ‘getaway car,'” we do know who won a couple of the other impressive items.

For instance, Page Six told those whose interest is piqued that “Avril Lavigne was the lucky winner of one of those luxury handbags at Taylor Swift’s wedding raffle, we hear. A source told us that Lavigne won a Chanel bag at the starry nuptials!”

While we’re sure that Lavigne was happy to walk away with her prize, another winner is showing off what she took home from the epic event.

Travis’ Kansas City Teammate’s Wife Showed Off Her Pricey Prize

Jackie Tranquill, wife of Travis Kelce’s teammate, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, took to Instagram on Monday, July 6, to share a collection of photos of what her life has involved over the past few days.

In the caption, she wrote, “(Shep) Freedom, Friends & fútbol ⚽️ Congrats to the newly weds 💍 Happy 250th America 🎇 & of course, let’s go USA! 🇺🇸 WHAT A WEEKEND, WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE🙏🏽”

If you flip through the images, you’ll come across a pic that shows a raffle ticket that features the logo from Taylor and Travis’ wedding. The word “winner” is also written on the ticket.

In the shot, you can see “a Chanel handbag raffled off as part of the night’s festivities,” according to Page Six. “The handbag appears to be a black Chanel 25 small handbag with grained calfskin and gold-tone metal which retails for $6,700, per the designer’s site.”

Jackie’s friends and followers were thrilled about her prize, with one person writing, “[T]he way you won the Chanel, HELLO?!🤩🤍”

“Winning the Chanel bag 👏,” another follower wrote.

Someone else added, “That is my exact dream bag! Congrats 🖤”