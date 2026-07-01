Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guests Must Follow 2 Strict Rules Before the Big Day

Only a few days before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say “I do.” The wedding is one of the biggest events of the year, however, new details are giving fans a glimpse of what guests can expect before the big day.

The couple plans a formal black-tie wedding at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. But elegant attire isn’t the only requirement. Guests have also to check their phones before entering the venue. This is part of a strict privacy policy to keep the festivities away from social media.

Rules have only fueled excitement for the highly anticipated celebration. Fans are eager to learn more about the most star-studded weddings of the year.

Guests Will Dress for a Black-Tie Celebration

According to People, the wedding will embrace an elevated black-tie dress code, with men expected to wear tuxedos and women attending in formal gowns. The celebration is also reportedly centered around a “garden party” theme. This blends classic elegance with romantic outdoor-inspired details despite taking place inside Madison Square Garden.

The New York Times reported that the festivities are expected to begin with a cocktail hour before the ceremony, setting the tone for an evening designed around an upscale guest experience.

Why Guests Won’t Be Using Their Phones

While the dress code is expected to create a glamorous atmosphere, privacy is important to the couple.

According to People, shared that guests have been told to check their phones upon arrival. This rule allows everyone attending to enjoy the celebration without photos or videos immediately making their way online. Reports have also suggested that vendors and staff will follow similar privacy expectations throughout the event.

Another request? No wedding gifts. The combination of formal attire, limited phone access, and additional privacy measures suggests Swift and Kelce are aiming to create an intimate experience despite the enormous public interest surrounding their relationship.

What Else We Know About the Wedding

Preparations have already been underway at Madison Square Garden. According to PageSix, crews have been seen moving equipment, decorations, and staging materials into the venue.

According to NBC News, the guest list is expected to include a max of 1,000 guests. Hey, it’s a mix of family members, close friends, music industry collaborators, and NFL stars. There are several high-profile names have publicly acknowledged receiving invitations while others have remained tight-lipped as excitement continues to grow.

One detail that People reported is that NFL star George Kittle, who previously joked that invited guests still didn’t know exactly what to expect and even wondered whether attendees might ultimately be flown somewhere else before the ceremony.

Excitement surrounding the wedding shows no signs of slowing down. While fans may now have a better idea of the rundown of the big day, the reported no-phone policy means the biggest moments of the celebration may remain exactly where the couple wants them—with the people sharing the day alongside them.