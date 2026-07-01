Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Theme Revealed — Report

With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding happening so soon, all eyes are on their reported wedding venue. No one can take their eyes off of Madison Square Garden, or MSG; and the theme of this lavish extravaganza. Turns out, the theme was reportedly right under our noses the entire time. In fact, eyewitnesses have claimed that the two lovebirds will be marrying in a “Garden Party” themed wedding!

In photos obtained by Page Six, eyewitnesses could see quite a few boxes were labeled “Garden Party.” This sighting has led many to believe to know the theme of Trayvis’ long-awaited wedding. Not only that, but TMZ also reported that Taylor and Travis are building a “massive castle” “inside a garden.” (This totally matches the reported “Garden Party” theme.)

Along with that, it’s also reported that the venue is “being transformed into a full-blown fairytale.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement Photos May Have Already Showed the Theme

Back in Aug 26, 2025, Swift and the NFL star-player nearly broke the internet when they announced their engagement. The viral post, which garnered 14 million likes in the first hour and now has over 37 million likes, is still so iconic. It reads: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

Now, the reason this may have given the theme away is because even their engagement photoshoot was extravagant and fairytale-like. The pair got engaged under an array of over 2,000 flowers in a garden, packed with willow, ivy and roses. (For all the die-hard Swifties out there, you know all of the blooms have been featured in Swift’s discography.)

The engagement itself likely cost around $38,000, according to the owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers, Ashley Greer. Greer told People: “Pulling imagery from so many of [Swift’s] songs, a magical garden scene is constructed amidst August forest trees.”

So it seems they may have known from the beginning what theme they wanted for the big day!

Taylor Swift Has Always Loved Fairytale & Garden Themes

Getty Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs kiss during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2010, Swift released a song called “Today Was a Fairytale.” (This track was for the 2010 movie Valentine’s Day, which she starred in alongside her ex Taylor Lautner.) Before that, she released numerous tracks that gave off the fairytale vibe like “Love Story,” “White Horse,” and “Enchanted.”

Swift has also utilized garden imagery throughout her career, mentioning gardens in her songs like “Cruel Summer” and “The Great War,” among others.

So the idea of a “Garden Party”; and/or “Fairytale” themed wedding isn’t too surprising for Swifties.

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Became Engaged

For those who don’t know, Kelce and the “Our Song” songstress began dating back July 2023. (Weeks prior, Kelce described his crush and how he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.) They didn’t make their romance known until months later, when Swift arrived at one of his football games.

Since then, she and Kelce aren’t afraid to show off their love (and their love for PDA)! She even announced her latest album The Life of a Showgirl on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast called New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce.

They got engaged in August 2025, and now, we’re all (im)patiently waiting or their marriage news!