Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Take Date Night to Broadway for a Laugh-Filled ‘Oh, Mary!’ Outing

Oh, Taylor and Travis!

The 14-time Grammy winner and her three-time Super Bowl champion fiancé traded stadiums for Broadway’s Lyceum Theater on Saturday, June 13, where they caught an evening performance of Cole Escola’s ‘Oh, Mary!’ “PEOPLE” captured a video of Swift giving the cast a standing ovation after the show, alongside Kelce.

They were also spotted backstage taking photos with the ‘Oh, Mary!’ cast, including Maya Rudolph, who stars in the lead role as Mary Todd Lincoln.

“PEOPLE” reported that during the June 13 performance of ‘Oh, Mary!,’ Rudolph made an impromptu reference to the 2026 NBA Finals, which prompted “Swift to throw her hands up and clap.” The “Actually Romantic” singer famously attended Game 4 on June 10 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. She was seen sitting courtside with friends Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Mariska Hargitay, and celebrated the Knicks’ historic win with them that same night.

Taylor & Travis’ Romantic Post-Show Dinner

After seeing ‘Oh, Mary!,’ Swift and Kelce grabbed a bite to eat at The Eighty Six in New York City’s West Village. “PEOPLE” noted Swift’s “maroon velvet dress,” “strappy heels,” and “chic updo,” while Kelce wore a “floral button-up shirt, black pants, and a red hat.”

Taylor’s Very Busy Month

Swift has had a particularly eventful June this year. In addition to her ‘Oh, Mary!’ and NBA Finals outings, the “Fortnight” artist appeared at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on June 11, where she was honored as the youngest woman to ever be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The prestigious event took place in New York City, and she celebrated her achievement with Kelce and their families.

On June 9, Swift surprised onlookers at the “Toy Story 5” premiere in Los Angeles, joining the movie’s cast at the Dolby Theater on the red carpet. Her appearance came just days after the release of her song for the film’s soundtrack, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Regarding the track for the beloved Disney franchise, Swift revealed on Instagram that she “always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

She added, “I fell instantly in love with ‘Toy Story 5’ when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening? Sometimes you just know, right?” “Deadline” released a video on Instagram of the “Shake It Off” songwriter performing “I Knew It, I Know You” for the first time onstage for lucky audience members at the “Toy Story 5” L.A. premiere. Swift also sang the “Toy Story” theme song with music legend Randy Newman at the same event.

What’s Next for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly tending to their wedding plans. Outlets have speculated about a July 3 wedding date for the pair, with the venue rumored to be “The World’s Most Famous Arena” — Madison Square Garden. Regardless of the date or location, the happy couple’s wedding will surely be one to remember.