Taylor Swift Shines at Surprise ‘Toy Story 5’ Premiere Appearance

Taylor Swift was the guest of honor at the “Toy Story 5” world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The singer made an unexpected appearance at the star-studded event just days after the release of her latest song for the movie’s soundtrack.

While she skipped the event’s red carpet formalities, Swift joined the cast of the movie inside the Dolby Theatre. Taylor Swift’s appearance drew plenty of attention as excitement and speculation continues to build about the release of the latest movie in the “Toy Story” franchise.

Fashion Befitting a Country Superstar

Taylor Swift arrived dressed in a striking Erdem creation from the label’s Fall 2026 collection, according to Page Six. The patchwork-inspired mini dress featured sparkling crystal embellishments, an off-the-shoulder neckline and a structured corset silhouette. The “Fate of Ophelia” singer finished the ensemble with romantic ribbon ties and a raw-edged hem. She accessorized the outfit with her signature red lipstick, an elegant side braid and a diamond horseshoe necklace, which many fans have taken as a fitting nod to Jessie from “Toy Story.”

Taylor Swift Releases Soundtrack Song “I Knew It, I Knew You”

A major reason for Taylor Swift’s presence at the premiere was her involvement in the film’s soundtrack. The singer recorded the original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for “Toy Story 5.” The song is a country-leaning track inspired by Jessie’s story throughout the film franchise. Swift wrote and produced the song alongside long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff after being shown an early version of the film. According to Page Six, Disney has described the track as a “return to Taylor Swift’s country roots.”

In a June 2 Instagram post teasing the release, Swift said she had “always dreamed of getting to write for these characters” and revealed that she “fell instantly in love with ‘Toy Story 5′” when she saw it in its early stages.

When announcing the song’s release on social media on June 6, Taylor Swift shared a home video of herself as a child dressed in a cowgirl outfit. She said writing the track felt like “a musical departure and coming home at the same time. She described creating music for Jessie as both “a new challenge” and something that felt “like second nature.” The singer also revealed that she has been a “Toy Story” fan since childhood. She referred to her involvement in the franchise as “an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

A Return to Country, or a New Country Era?

Whether it’s simply a tribute to the character Jessie, a return to Taylor Swift’s country music origins or the beginning of something bigger, the singer’s promotional campaign for “I Knew It, I Knew You” has fans talking. The “Opelite” singer channeled unmistakable country influences in a series of photos on Instagram, pairing an embroidered patchwork jacket with the signature curls that defined her earlier years in Nashville. Another image showing the singer in a floral sundress drew comparisons to Taylor Swift’s 2006 self-titled debut album.

This new country style is a stark contrast from the sleek sophistication of Swift’s most recent album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” Whether Taylor Swift is planning to return to her Nashville origins or is simply paying homage to the “Toy Story” film franchise remains to be seen.

Watch the full music video for “I Knew It, I Knew You” here.

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