‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Canceled This Year — Series Remains ‘Important Part’ of BBC

The BBC has announced the disappointing news that this year’s “Doctor Who” Christmas special has been canceled. However, it’s not all bad news.

Since the revived era of “Doctor Who” began in 2005, Christmas specials have been an almost annual event. The only years in which a Yuletide special hasn’t aired are 2018 and 2025.

However, for the first time in those 21 years, Whoniverse fans will go two years without witnessing the Doctor in action over the festive period. That’s despite the fact a Christmas special was previously announced following the conclusion of the last series in 2025.

The BBC confirmed the cancelation in a statement released on Wednesday, June 10.

The Decision to Cancel the ‘Doctor Who’ Festive Special ‘Was Not Taken Lightly’

Getty The recent “Doctor Who” cast and crew with members with Disney+ reps.

News of the “Doctor Who” Christmas special’s cancelation was revealed in a BBC statement. The statement also discussed the more positive broader future of the hugely popular sci-fi franchise.

The BBC’s statement began, “Today we’re announcing an update on plans for the future of Doctor Who.”

It went on, “As part of securing the next phase of the show for future generations, and in line with the BBC’s Charter and Agreement requirements, the BBC will put Doctor Who out to competitive tender this year. Doctor Who remains an important part of the BBC and this tender underpins the BBC’s continued commitment to Doctor Who ensuring audiences will enjoy the show for years to come.”

The statement continued, “After careful consideration, the BBC, Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf have collectively decided not to go ahead with the previously announced Doctor Who Christmas episode. This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory.”

The Statement Ended on a High

Getty Russell T Davies.

That positive ending was followed by further good news. The BBC added, “The previously announced new Doctor Who animation series for CBeebies is currently in production” and “Details of the tender will be announced in due course.”

The statement concluded, “The BBC retains all IP in Doctor Who. BBC Studios will continue to lead the global distribution of Doctor Who as well as licensing, consumer products, digital and immersive experiences on behalf of the BBC.”

So there’s certainly plenty of good news to go with the disappointment of the Christmas special’s cancelation.

Ncuti Gatwa departed the series last year and will no longer be playing the iconic role of the Doctor. However, it’s good to know that there are future plans for the franchise without him. Moreover, it’ll be fun finding out who’s following in Gatwa’s footsteps.

The news quickly spread on social media. Suffice it to say that “Doctor Who” fan opinion on the matter wasn’t universal.

Fan Reaction About the News Was Totally Mixed

One example of the cancelation news reaching social media came on Instagram, on the “drwhotv” fan account.

The post featured an image of the festively-decorated TARDIS with a quote from the statement announcing the cancelation. The caption on it reads, “I am lost for words.”

“Doctor Who” fans flocked to the comments section to give their mixed responses to the news.

One angry fan commented, “The nerves the bbc have to announce the special, then make us wait months to reveal haha jk the special isn’t happening, in fact rtd never wrote it lol, is outrageous. I’m never trusting the BBC again.”

Another user said, “Can’t say I’m sad that we’re getting some more fresh talent, but it is sad that the RTD2 team don’t get to go out on a high.”

A hopeful fan wrote, “but the cbeebies special is going ahead or is that cancelled to as that the only other doctor who thing. I mean its sad it going but im hoping they bring it back better then ever ❤️.”

Finally, someone else noted, “I’m really not surprised. It’s been in an absolute mess for far too long.”

Hopefully, the BBC can regain some fan confidence during the break. They should take the time away to get the long-term future of “Doctor Who” right.

We look forward to seeing what happens with the legendary long-running franchise going forward.