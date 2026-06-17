BBC Cancels Beloved Shows Amid Massive Budget Cuts –What’s Been Axed So Far

A stunning memo from the new head of the BBC on June 17, 2026, revealed plans to cancel beloved shows — including some on the air for decades — and cut 550 jobs in the coming year. It’s just the beginning of a three-year plan to cut spending by $670 million, per The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The BBC is not only known for its news coverage around the world, but for producing hit dramas, documentaries, comedies, and reality series, from “Peaky Blinders” to “The Great British Bake Off.”

BBC Radio Shows Are Among 1st Programs Impacted by Cuts

Getty Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II joined a live broadcast from BBC’s Radio 4 studios in June 2013.

BBC director general Matt Brittin, who took over in May, informed employees in his memo, published by THR, that major cuts are coming to all of its divisions, starting with its News, Nations, and Content arms by the start of the 2027-28 programming season. He wrote that “the scale of savings requires tough choices, careful work and won’t all be ready at once.”

News and information programs appear to be the first on the chopping block across BBC TV and radio, with a goal to reduce original programming by 100-150 hours, according to Variety.

The outlet reported that in a follow-up email to Brittin’s memo, the BBC revealed numerous radio shows that will be taken off the air in the next year, including Radio 4’s “The World Tonight,” which has aired since 1970. Others to be axed include “Midnight News,” “Money Box Live,” “AntiSocial,” “The Law Show,” and “Crossing Continents.”

Meanwhile, Radio 4’s long-running morning show “Today” will not replace Amol Rajan, who announced in January he was leaving the program, and will stick with just four hosts rather than five.

Sky News reported that the follow-up memo to staff from Jonathan Munro, the interim chief executive of BBC News and Current Affairs, said that all news “presenters” — meaning anchors and reporters — are under review as they cut staff.

The fate of some TV news shows has already been decided, he wrote, including BBC One’s Sunday morning program, “BBC Breakfast,” which will end in September. In addition, several podcasts produced by BBC World Service — the largest international broadcaster in the world — will shutter before the end of 2026: “The Inquiry,” “The Conversation,” and “The Fifth Floor.”

Will Other BBC TV Shows Get Cut?

Getty A security guard walks past a giant Doctor Who poster at the ‘Doctor Who 50th Celebration’ event in November 2013 in London.

These are just the beginning of cuts planned by the BBC. Noting that up to 2,000 jobs will be cut across divisions over the next three years, Brittin concluded his June 17 memo by writing, “We live in very uncertain times. Our audiences rely on us every day to keep them informed, entertained and equipped to make sense of the world. Making savings while fulfilling our mission means a doubly difficult time for everyone.”

Whether those cuts extend to the BBC’s reality series, documentaries, dramas, and comedies remains to be seen. Many of those programs are produced by BBC Studios, a commercial, wholly-owned branch of the company that operates independently but is still reliant on funding from the global corporation.

On June 10, Variety reported that the highly-anticipated “Doctor Who” Christmas special has been canceled, and that the show is seeking “new production partners” after Disney+ backed out of its partnership with the iconic series. Showrunner and writer Russell T Davies, as well as producer Bad Wolf, have left the show, the outlet reported, and