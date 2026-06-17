Ariana Biermann Shares Honest Update on Relationship With Kroy Ahead of ‘Next Gen NYC’ Season 2

Ariana Biermann is opening up about where things stand with her father, Kroy Biermann, as the family’s long-running divorce drama continues to unfold.

The “Next Gen NYC” star recently spoke with Us Weekly about her relationship with the former Bravo star amid his ongoing divorce and custody battle with her mother, Kim Zolciak. While Ariana made it clear she wishes her father well, she admitted the two are no longer in regular contact.

“I tried, you know, for a while,” Ariana told the outlet. “I really wish him the best in healing during this time, but I have not really spoken to him unless it’s asking him if I can see my siblings or something like that.”

Ariana’s comments come as Kim and Kroy continue working through their lengthy divorce. The former couple married in 2011 and share four children together: Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. After marrying Kim, Kroy also adopted, Brielle and Ariana.

Ariana Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Continues to Fight for Her Children

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While discussing the ongoing legal battle, Ariana praised her mother’s determination throughout the process.

“Kim will continue to fight for her kids literally [to] her very last breath, she is not going to ever back down,” Ariana said.

She acknowledged the lengthy nature of the proceedings and suggested there may still be a long road ahead.

“That why it’s been a freaking three-year process, or whatever we’re at now, and who knows what the road ahead, how much longer it’s going to be, totally,” she added.

The comments provide a rare look at how the family’s legal issues continue to impact those closest to the situation.

Biermann Reflects on Her Own Breakup Journey

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At the same time, Ariana has been navigating personal changes of her own.

The reality star split from longtime boyfriend Hudson McLeroy in October 2025 after three years together. Looking back, she told Us Weekly on June 11, that spending time on her own helped her grow.

“I learned so much about myself, things I did wrong in the relationship that I didn’t see, and just kind of like things I would have never learned had I not gone through that and been by myself,” she said.

“I feel like it’s a crucial part of being like 24 and being alone and experiencing that part of your life.”

Ariana also revealed that viewers will see much of that journey play out during season 2 of “Next Gen NYC.”

“It’s definitely my crash-out season. And my life-lesson season,” she admitted. “I definitely lived authentically to myself and how I was feeling in the moment, which might bite me in the ass a little bit.”

She added that revisiting the breakup on screen won’t be easy.

“I can deal with the scrutiny for myself. I can deal with it from the world. I’ve dealt with that my whole life,” Ariana explained. “But I’ve never wanted to hurt him.”

‘Next Gen NYC’ Season 2 Teases Ariana Biermann’s Complicated Love Life

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In the second season of “Next Gen NYC” Ariana’s dating life appears to be front and center.

Hudson recently told Us Weekly that he’s eager to see fan reactions to the season.

“Ariana and I will always be close,” he said. “Just put on your seat belts and strap in.”

The official season synopsis promises “messy breakups, shifting friendships and new romances” as the cast navigates life in New York City.

The season 2 trailer hints at romantic complications involving Ariana, Charlie Zakkour and newcomer Liam. At one point, Charlie tells the group, “Ariana and I have not had sex,” prompting Ariana to fire back, “(expletive) crazy-ass comment.”

Meanwhile, Hudson reappears later in the preview and makes a surprising prediction about their future.

“I think Ariana and I will end up getting back together,” he says in a confessional.

Adding fuel to the speculation, both Ariana and Hudson have recently shared social media posts that sparked questions about whether they may have rekindled their romance.

Season 2 of “Next Gen NYC” premieres Wednesday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.