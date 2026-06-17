Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, Wows in White Bikini During Italian Getaway 

Gwyneth Paltrow is soaking up the Mediterranean sun in style.

The Oscar-winning actress, 53, was recently photographed enjoying a yacht getaway with her husband, Brad Falchuk, off the coast of Sardinia, Italy.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Paltrow showcased her toned physique while relaxing aboard a luxury yacht near Caprera Island.

Paltrow Turned Heads With the Latest Pics

For the outing, the Goop founder wore a simple white two piece as she sunbathed and took a refreshing swim in a secluded cove.

The outlet noted that she later layered up in a black sports bra, matching shorts and sneakers while spending time on deck.

Falchuk, 55, kept things casual in a pair of white swim trunks as the couple enjoyed the scenic Italian coastline together.

The pair, who married in 2018, were guests aboard the yacht of Italian businessman Giancarlo Giammetti, a longtime friend and business partner of late fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

At one point during the excursion, Paltrow was seen wrapping an arm around Giammetti, 84, as they chatted onboard.

Throughout the day, she and Falchuk appeared relaxed and carefree while taking in the sunshine and stunning views.

The vacation photos come just months after Paltrow opened up about making changes to her health and wellness routine.

Paltrow’s Workout Routine

During an April 2024 Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the actress shared that she prioritizes consistency over intensity when it comes to exercise.

“I do something six days a week, but with a lot less intensity than I used to,” she explained, per PEOPLE.

“Even just going for an hour walk, or like now, I’m walking around our giant Goop office. I usually take multiple spins around to stretch my legs,” Paltrow continued. “But I try to do something — a little something — every day.”

She also reflected on her journey toward self-confidence, revealing that fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg played a significant role in helping her develop a healthier relationship with herself.

“Diane von Fürstenberg taught me how to do that, how to wake up in the morning and look at myself and be happy to see myself and say nice things to myself instead of terrible things to myself,” Paltrow shared.

“She really taught me about the importance of becoming your own best friend,” she added. “And that really is how you relate to yourself and things you say to yourself.”

More recently, Paltrow admitted she has started loosening the strict dietary rules she once followed.

Paltrow Has Previously Opened Up About Her Diet

Speaking on an April 2025 episode of “The Goop” Podcast, she revealed that she and Falchuk had embraced the Paleo lifestyle several years ago but are no longer following it as rigidly, according to PEOPLE.

“…Brad [Falchuk] and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I’m a little sick of it — if I’m honest — and getting back into eating some sourdough bread and some cheese,” Paltrow said.

“There, I said it, a little pasta. After being strict with it for so long,” she added.

While her wellness approach may be evolving, Paltrow’s latest getaway proves she’s continuing to focus on balance, movement and enjoying life’s simple pleasures.