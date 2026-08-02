Danielle Olivera Shares Sweet New Pics of Baby Aidan Along With Major NICU Update 

Danielle Olivera is celebrating several big milestones as her baby boy continues to make steady progress in the NICU.

The “Summer House” alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 1, to give followers another update on her son, Aidan Santos Heavey, who was born prematurely more than a month ago.

Alongside a carousel of sweet photos documenting his journey, Olivera shared just how much the little one has grown since arriving early.

Olivera’s Heartwarming Update

“Aidan update 📝 ❤️➡️,” she wrote to introduce the post.

The Bravo star revealed that Aidan is now 42 days old and has reached a gestational age of 34 weeks and five days.

“As of today he’s 6 lbs, 15 oz and 20.5 inches long,” she shared.

One of the biggest milestones came with his breathing. Olivera happily announced that her son is now breathing completely on his own.

“Fully on room air so no more CPAP bubble.”

Because he no longer requires the breathing support, Aidan has been able to enjoy more quality time with his parents.

“He gets WAY more cuddles now,” Olivera wrote alongside a photo showing one of his parents holding him close.

She also shared another exciting update.

“And gets to wear cute outfits all the time.”

The carousel documented several other firsts, including Aidan’s first bath.

“He took his first bath. Didn’t hate it, didn’t love it 😂,” she joked.

Another major step in his NICU journey is feeding.

“Started oral feeds to gradually wean him off the feeding tube 🤩,” Olivera explained.

She also revealed that he’s growing so quickly he’s already moved up a diaper size.

“Traded his preemie diapers in for newborn size.”

Olivera made sure to recognize the nurses caring for her son throughout his hospital stay.

“Loves his amazing nurses who make him feel special and take such good care of him.”

She couldn’t resist pointing out who she thinks Aidan resembles most.

“Currently Daddy’s twin,” she wrote alongside a photo of her partner, Eoin Heavey, holding their son.

Even when the couple isn’t at the hospital, they’re still able to check in on Aidan thanks to technology.

“So thankful we’re able to see him when we’re not there,” she shared, revealing they have access to a camera in his room.

The Bravo Star Thanked Everyone for Their Continued Support

Olivera ended the update by thanking everyone who has followed Aidan’s journey and supported their family over the past several weeks.

“Thank you all for your support. Keep you posted on when we’re able to take him home!”

She added one final message celebrating her resilient little boy.

“So proud of our smiley little legend.”

Since welcoming Aidan, Olivera has been open about both the emotional challenges and joyful victories that come with having a premature baby in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Her regular updates have resonated with parents who have experienced similar journeys.

Fans flooded the comments with words of encouragement.

“And hopefully at some point mom and dad can exhale. This is wonderful news. My sister had a preemie and once the feeding tube comes out it’s full steam ahead. You’re getting there my friend,” one person wrote.

Another shared, “Absolutely beautiful! I went through very similar circumstances, and felt every one of those moments you shared. Thank you for sharing.”

Others looked ahead to the day Aidan finally gets to leave the hospital.

“I can’t wait until his stay at the NICU is up, and he’s able to home with you and Eoin,” one fan commented, while another added, “The smiles in the last slide! Makes my heart melt. What an amazing, strong boy (and mama).”